Viral Video: Ajith Kumar Spotted Shopping At A Store In London

Actor Ajith Kumar at a department store in London.

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar is currently holidaying in the United Kingdom and a video of him shopping at a department store in London has gone viral on the internet.

The short clip shared on Twitter shows the actor interacting with the owner of the department store. He also warmly greeted the cashier and talked to him as he covered the bill for things he shopped. The 'Valmai' actor shook hands with the store owner before exiting the shop.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared, the footage has taken the internet by storm. It has racked up more than 501,000 views and over 11,000 likes. Netizens lauded the actor for his down-to-earth nature. They even flooded the comment section with fire emoticons and wrote, "swag max".

Ajith Kumar is currently on a European bike tour. He is expected to return home by the end of the month. Previously, a few pictures of the actor posing with his fans in London had also surfaced on social media. Take a look:

On the work front, Ajith Kumar was last seen in director H Vinoth's 'Valimai'. The movie projected the actor's real-life motor racing persona. He played the role of ACP Arjun Kumar and shared the screen with Huma Qureshi. 'Valimai' was Ajith Kumar's first full-fledged all-India release.



The Tamil superstar will be seen next in 'AK 61', which is again directed by Mr Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor. He has also signed up to headline Vignesh Shivan's yet-to-be-titled film.