Mudrex: "Bitcoin surged above $87,000 on Monday, reaching an eight-month high as a broad risk-on move lifted equities and crypto after the Fed's tone was seen as more dovish than expected. Falling oil prices, driven by diplomatic signals involving the US, Iran and China, also eased inflation concerns and supported risk appetite. The rally was amplified by a short squeeze, with more than $1 billion in positions liquidated over 24 hours. With this move, Bitcoin is now up about 44% this quarter, its strongest quarterly gain since Q4 2024. Meanwhile, Strategy added another 950 BTC, taking its holdings to 846,000 BTC and reinforcing market optimism. However, sustained ETF inflows remain important for the rally to continue. Resistance stands at $89,500, with support at $82,000," said Prateek Gupta, Head of Business, Mudrex.

CoinSwitch: "BTC has extended its rally to above $87K after breaking above the $82,000 resistance, with roughly $750 million in short positions liquidated as bearish positions were squeezed out. ETF flows have also turned positive, supporting the move, while futures open interest has risen by around $2 billion, indicating fresh leverage entering the market. The next levels traders are watching are $87,000 and $90,000. However, the key question is whether spot demand can sustain the rally as leverage builds. Without stronger underlying buying, elevated positioning could make BTC vulnerable to sharper pullbacks," said CoinSwitch Markets Desk.