Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks opened in the green on Tuesday. At the open, Sensex gained 130 points while Nifty was up 60.
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BTC Trading At 8-Month High: Expert View
Mudrex: "Bitcoin surged above $87,000 on Monday, reaching an eight-month high as a broad risk-on move lifted equities and crypto after the Fed's tone was seen as more dovish than expected. Falling oil prices, driven by diplomatic signals involving the US, Iran and China, also eased inflation concerns and supported risk appetite. The rally was amplified by a short squeeze, with more than $1 billion in positions liquidated over 24 hours. With this move, Bitcoin is now up about 44% this quarter, its strongest quarterly gain since Q4 2024. Meanwhile, Strategy added another 950 BTC, taking its holdings to 846,000 BTC and reinforcing market optimism. However, sustained ETF inflows remain important for the rally to continue. Resistance stands at $89,500, with support at $82,000," said Prateek Gupta, Head of Business, Mudrex.
CoinSwitch: "BTC has extended its rally to above $87K after breaking above the $82,000 resistance, with roughly $750 million in short positions liquidated as bearish positions were squeezed out. ETF flows have also turned positive, supporting the move, while futures open interest has risen by around $2 billion, indicating fresh leverage entering the market. The next levels traders are watching are $87,000 and $90,000. However, the key question is whether spot demand can sustain the rally as leverage builds. Without stronger underlying buying, elevated positioning could make BTC vulnerable to sharper pullbacks," said CoinSwitch Markets Desk.
Stock Market Today: Expert View By Vaishali Patel
Vaishali Patel, Senior Manager - Research- Technical Department at Jainam
The Nifty index is extending its recovery for the fourth consecutive session, but the broader structure remains cautious as the index is still below key moving averages. Nifty closed at 23,429 with a gain of 82 (0.35%) points. U.S. stock futures are trading higher, supported by strength in technology stocks.
Asian markets are mostly positive, led by technology and semiconductor stocks. Improved sentiment around the upcoming US-China leaders' meeting is supporting risk appetite across Asian equities. Crude oil prices have extended their recent decline, trading around the 9,158, tracking international crude prices. GIFT Nifty is trading higher around 23,506, up about 67 points, indicating a positive start for Indian equities.
Technically, the immediate resistance is placed at 23,500-23,550, while a sustained breakout above 23,600 could strengthen the recovery towards 23,700-24,000. On the downside, 23,300-23,330 remains the crucial support zone, followed by 23,000. Momentum indicators are showing improvement, with RSI approaching to 40 and shorter time frame RSI is near to 60 levels suggesting that bearish momentum is gradually easing. However, the recent recovery needs follow-through buying above 23,600 to signal a meaningful improvement in the short-term structure. Overall, the near-term view remains range-bound to cautiously positive above 23,300, with 23,550-23,600 being the key zone to watch on the upside.
Crypto Update By Piyush Walke
Piyush Walke, Derivatives Research Analyst, Delta Exchange
Bitcoin has reclaimed the $85,000 level for the first time in eight months and briefly pushed above $87,000. The move came amid an explosive rally that triggered more than $1 billion in liquidations across the crypto derivatives market.Corporate buying has also returned to the market. Strategy (MSTR) and Strive (ASST) disclosed separate purchases totaling 2,305 BTC, according to regulatory filings and company statements released Monday. These purchases mark a return of significant corporate demand following several months of subdued activity.Adding further momentum, Bitcoin ETFs recorded nearly $617 million in inflows, providing an additional tailwind for the rally.
The September 2026 rally has also been accompanied by a golden cross, a technical signal in which the 50-day moving average moves above the 200-day moving average.Looking ahead, the $92,000-$93,000 area represents the next major supply zone. Traders should remain cautious around this region, while $90,000 could act as a psychological resistance level. On the downside, the key support zone remains around $82,000-$82,400.
Ethereum is also maintaining a strong technical structure. ETH is trading around $2,750 after breaking above the $2,550 resistance level. The price remains above the major EMAs, while the RSI is hovering around 70, indicating strong momentum.With the breakout, $2,550 now becomes the key support level to watch.
Market Review By Vikram Subburaj
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com
Bitcoin has moved above $86,000 after breaking through the $82,800 resistance zone. The rally is being supported by a sharp improvement in US spot Bitcoin ETF flows. ETFs recorded inflows of $433.0 million on September 18 and $617.6 million on September 21, after heavy outflows earlier in the week. Short covering has also added to the move. More than $746 million in crypto positions were liquidated over 24 hours, with short positions accounting for about $647.9 million.
The broader macro backdrop has also become slightly more supportive. The US 10-year yield has moved below 5%, while Brent crude is around $100.57. However, markets are still pricing roughly a 55% probability of another Fed rate hike in October.
For investors, the focus should now be on whether Bitcoin can hold the $82,000-$82,800 zone as support. It would be prudent to avoid chasing the sharp rally and use staggered entries with limited leverage.
Crypto Update By Nischal Shetty
Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX
"Bitcoin's move above $86,000 marks a notable shift in market sentiment after several months of sustained pressure. The recovery above the important $80,000 level, alongside the formation of a golden cross, has added confidence to the broader market. Investors also appear to have looked beyond the setback to the CLARITY Act, focusing instead on continued regulatory activity from the SEC and CFTC separately. Cooling oil prices and the retreat in the US 10-year Treasury yield from the 5% level have further improved the environment for risk assets.
The $80,000-$82,000 region now becomes an important support zone, while $90,000 is the next major psychological level. Institutional participation has strengthened alongside Bitcoin's price recovery. US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded approximately $617.6 million in daily net inflows, representing around 7,610 BTC, while aggregate ETF trading volume reached $5.72 billion. This is an encouraging sign because it suggests the rally is being accompanied by meaningful capital deployment and healthy market activity.
Institutional demand was also visible beyond Bitcoin, with US spot Ethereum ETFs registering net inflows of approximately 55,640 ETH. Fidelity and Grayscale accounted for most of the reported allocation, indicating that investors are selectively rebuilding exposure to Ethereum alongside the broader recovery in digital assets.
The broader macro environment remains supportive of risk assets, with the Nasdaq gaining 2.26%, the S&P 500 rising 1.49% and the Dow advancing 0.71%. Technology-led strength indicates improving investor confidence, which has provided a favourable backdrop for Bitcoin and the wider crypto market. Gold remained broadly flat, while oil edged higher to $96.19. Elevated crude prices remain an important risk to monitor because renewed inflationary pressure could keep interest rates and bond yields higher. For now, markets appear to be leaning towards risk, but the durability of this sentiment will depend on inflation data, energy prices and the Federal Reserve's policy signals."