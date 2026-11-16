Pentagon Ignored Iran Threats In Kuwait. Then, 6 US Soldiers Died

Six US Army soldiers died in Kuwait in Operation Epic Fury, when an Iranian drone hit a command post in Kuwait. Now, a soldier who survived the attack has filed a whistleblower complaint with the US Congress, alleging that his command post was not properly protected from Iranian attacks despite warnings.

The whistleblower, Army Major Stephen Ramsbottom, sent his complaint to the House and Senate Armed Services committees. In an interview with CBS News, he described the attack as "a tactical failure by the Army, our leadership, and myself, all the way down to my level".

Ramsbottom alleged Army leaders did not take warnings about thin fortifications at the US command post in Kuwait seriously, which led to the deaths of six soldiers. The Army Major himself was among the injured in the attack.

The post, Port Shuaiba, "had no physician, no fixed aid station, and only one ambulance," he claimed in the interview.

READ | US Army Describes "Movie-Like" Kuwait Attack, Calls Pentagon Claim "Falsehood"

"We just did not plan this well, and this needs to be a lesson that we learn," Ramsbottom said.

The March 1 strike killed Army Reserve Captain Cody Khork (35), Sergeant 1st Class Noah Tietjens (42), Sergeant 1st Class Nicole Amor (39), Sergeant Declan Coady (20), Major Jeffrey O'Brien (45), and Chief Warrant Officer Three Robert Marzan (54).

Ramsbottom, who served as deputy chief of operations for the Army Reserve's 103rd Sustainment Command, said the post was equipped only to "stop car bombs and threats like that."

He added, "There was nothing there designed to protect from an aerial attack."

Concerns Dismissed

Ramsbottom alleged in the interview that he had voiced his concerns to the officer in charge of logistics for US Central Command (CENTCOM), Major General John Hinson.

"I brought it up twice in various meetings, basically saying, 'Hey, I don't see how we're protected here,'" he said. However, Hinson would allegedly reply, "We don't have to worry about protection."

READ | Missiles Hit US Base In Kuwait As Iran Declares "Full-Scale War"

The soldier further claimed that they had requested a counter-drone system for Port Shuaiba, which the Pentagon said it would try to arrange. No such system ultimately arrived there.

"It never arrived at Shuaiba," Ramsbottom claimed. "And we don't know if it was ever even ordered or requested."

Pete Hegseth's Claims

A day after the March attack, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth had claimed that the post was properly protected.

"Every once in a while you might have one, unfortunately, we call it a squirter that makes its way through," he told reporters.

"And in that particular case, it happened to hit a tactical operations centre that was fortified. But these are powerful weapons," the Donald Trump aide added.

But Ramsbottom's complaint to Congress on Friday alleged the post had no "dedicated protection against one-way attack drones."

Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut and the ranking member on the Senate's Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, on November 15 demanded several explanations from Hegseth after reviewing the letter.

"The families of the six fallen service members, the wounded survivors, and the American people deserve transparency and accountability," he wrote in a letter and called on Hegseth to appear in a classified briefing to list all protections provided to Port Shuaiba.

The Pentagon has not yet responded to Ramsbottom's complaint.