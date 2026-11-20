The death of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's mother, Savitri Devi, has drawn attention to his family in Uttarakhand, which has largely remained outside public life despite his long political career. Savitri Devi, 91, died at her home in Panchur village in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district on Friday, November 20. Her younger son, Mahendra Mohan, confirmed the news. According to reports, she had been experiencing breathing difficulties before her death.

Her death comes weeks after a political exchange between Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over remarks relating to people from Uttarakhand. The episode brought renewed focus to the Chief Minister's roots in the hill state.

While Yogi Adityanath built his political career in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, his family continued to live in Uttarakhand and largely stayed away from electoral politics and public office.

Yogi Adityanath's village and early life

Yogi Adityanath was born as Ajay Singh Bisht on 5 June 1972 in Panchur village, located in the Yamkeshwar block of Pauri Garhwal district, Uttarakhand, which was then part of undivided Uttar Pradesh.

His father, Anand Singh Bisht, served in the forest department and retired as a forest ranger. His mother, Savitri Devi, was a homemaker.

He grew up in a family of seven children comprising four sons and three daughters. His siblings include elder brother Manvendra Mohan, younger brothers Shailendra Mohan and Mahendra Mohan, and three sisters.

An old image of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking his mother's blessings by touching her feet.

After completing his education, he moved to Gorakhpur, where he became a disciple of Mahant Avaidyanath, the then head of the Gorakhnath Math. He later entered monastic life and eventually succeeded his guru as the head of the Gorakhnath Math.

His father's death during the Covid-19 lockdown

Yogi Adityanath's father, Anand Singh Bisht, died on 20 April 2020 at the age of 89 while undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

At the time, India was under a nationwide Covid-19 lockdown. Yogi Adityanath said he would not attend his father's funeral because of his responsibilities as Chief Minister and the restrictions then in force.

A photograph of Yogi Adityanath's parents together.

In a statement issued after his father's death, he expressed his inability to be present with his family and urged relatives to follow Covid-19 guidelines during the funeral.

The last rites were performed in Uttarakhand on 21 April 2020. Mahendra Mohan, the youngest son in the family, performed the final rites.

Who are Yogi Adityanath's siblings?

Yogi Adityanath has three brothers and three sisters, most of whom have remained away from politics and public attention.

Shashi Payal

His sister Shashi Payal is among the most publicly known members of the family. She runs a small shop near the Mata Bhuvaneshwari Devi Temple in Pauri Garhwal, where she sells tea, snacks and religious offerings.

Shashi Payal, sister of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In interviews, she has said that the family prefers to lead an independent life and does not seek any political role despite Yogi Adityanath's position in public life.

Manvendra Mohan

Yogi Adityanath's elder brother, Manvendra Mohan, has been reported to work at a college in Uttarakhand. He has largely stayed away from public and political life.

Shailendra Mohan

His younger brother, Shailendra Mohan, serves in the Indian Army and has been identified in media reports as a Subedar. He has maintained a low profile and is not involved in politics.

Mahendra Mohan

Another younger brother, Mahendra Mohan, has been reported to work at a school in Uttarakhand.

He confirmed the death of Savitri Devi and had also performed their father's last rites in 2020 when Yogi Adityanath could not travel to Uttarakhand during the Covid-19 lockdown.

A family away from politics

Despite Yogi Adityanath's prominence in Indian politics, his family has largely remained outside electoral politics and public office.

The professional lives of his siblings in Uttarakhand have periodically attracted public attention because they differ from the high-profile political role held by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

On several occasions, Yogi Adityanath has said that the people of Uttar Pradesh and India are his family. While he chose a religious and political path, most of his immediate family members continued to live and work in Uttarakhand. With the death of Savitri Devi, attention has once again turned to Panchur village and the family background of one of India's most prominent political leaders.