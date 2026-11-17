The BJP has begun sharpening its strategy for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with a clear message emerging from its two-day organisational meeting 'Yojana Baithak' in Mathura: take the party's political narrative to every booth and put workers at the centre of the campaign.

The slogan "Radhe Radhe, Kamal Khila De (Hail Radha, make the lotus bloom)" is expected to be one of the key campaign messages, drawing on Mathura's cultural identity while seeking to strengthen the party's grassroots connect across the state.

"When the morning meeting began at the birthplace of Lord Krishna, everyone started with the slogan 'Radhe Radhe, Kamal Khila De'," UP BJP chief and Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary told reporters.

The strategy rests on three broad pillars: development, law and order, and cultural identity and nationalism.

At the meeting, party leaders stressed that workers are the BJP's biggest strength. The focus will be on ensuring their participation, addressing grievances and bringing more young voters into the party's fold at the booth level.

The issue of resentment among party workers also figured prominently. Several leaders reportedly raised concerns that dissatisfaction within the organisation could create problems during the elections if it is not addressed in time.

BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh underlined that the party's larger agenda in Uttar Pradesh remains unfinished. He pointed out that the construction of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya is among the major issues that has been completed, while other issues on the party's agenda remain.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked party workers to reach out to beneficiaries across communities and ensure that the achievements of the government reach people on the ground.

He also called for highlighting the alleged "jungle raj" during the Samajwadi Party government led by Akhilesh Yadav, asking workers to draw a comparison between that period and the BJP government's record on law and order.

The proposed narrative of "jungle raj versus sushasan (good governance)" is expected to be a key part of the BJP's political pitch against the Samajwadi Party.

With the 2027 elections approaching, the Mathura meeting signals that the BJP wants to combine its governance pitch with cultural messaging and a stronger booth-level organisation. The challenge, however, will be to address discontent within its own workers while taking this message to voters across Uttar Pradesh.