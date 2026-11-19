The death of a 13-year-old boy, allegedly run over by a bulldozer in Gorakhpur, has set off a bitter political fight in Uttar Pradesh, amid allegations that it happened during Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's roadshow. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday met the boy's family and called the SP "synonymous with hooliganism", but Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of "feigning grief" and wrongly accusing his party of being responsible for the death.

The SP on Thursday shared a video clip which, the party noted, showed that there was no roadshow when the bulldozer-cum-excavator ran over the boy.

The boy, Aryavardhan, son of local BJP leader Onkar Singh, died on Wednesday. Following a complaint by the boy's father, an FIR was registered at the AIIMS police station on Thursday against 66 people, including the driver of the JCB machine and some roadshow participants.

Addressing a programme in Campierganj in Gorakhpur district, Yogi Adityanath alleged that the SP had made the child a victim of its roadshow. "Look at their shamelessness; they did not utter even a single word of condolence. I am going to meet the bereaved family. We have instructed the administration to track down the goons who spread anarchy on the streets and give them a punishment their generations will remember," Yogi Adityanath said.

"As a dog's tail can never be straightened, these goons and mafia cannot be reformed unless they are straightened with a stick," he added.

Adityanath said the people of Uttar Pradesh were going to reject such people again in the 2027 Assembly elections, due by February.

Akhilesh Yadav responded on X and offered condolences to the family, while accusing the BJP of politicising the incident. "We have already asked our people to meet the family and provide them with every possible assistance," Yadav wrote. "Those politicising this unfortunate accident should remember how they mistreated and threatened the grieving mother of a young person who died in the Lucknow fire. The public has seen through the charade of those feigning grief," he said.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Yadav had asked party workers not to welcome him with bulldozers in future, which appeared to confirm that the industrial vehicle, often used by Yogi Adityanath's government in trademark fashion for demolitions of properties related to alleged goons, had something to do with the roadshow.

"To my colleagues in the party, I would like to say, do not welcome using bulldozers in the future... A bulldozer's work is to build quality roads. Truth is that a bulldozer has no brain of its own; it has a driver," he said.

On Wednesday, the boy's family members and BJP workers blocked the Gorakhpur-Deoria road. They demanded action against the driver and against those who had arranged the machine for the roadshow, news agency PTI reported. The District Magistrate and the Senior Superintendent of Police of Gorakhpur went to the spot, spoke to the family and assured them of all possible assistance.

"Further legal action is being taken in this case in accordance with the demands made by the family members. The JCB machine involved has been seized by the police. Teams have been deployed to track down the owner and the operators; they will be arrested soon, and further action will follow," Gorakhpur SSP Kaustubh said on Wednesday.