Uttar Pradesh Launched Distribution Of 25 Lakh Additional Tablets For Students

Uttar Pradesh is expanding its digital education initiative with the distribution of 25 lakh additional tablets to students across the state during the financial year 2026-27. This initiative is being implemented under the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashakitikaran Yojana.

The fresh phase of the distribution drive began on November 15, 2026 at the Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the launch event and approximately 50,000 students were present in that event. Students from four districts including Lucknow, Hardoi, Sitapur and Unnao participated in the launch event.

UP Expands Tablet Distribution Under Swami Vivekananda

The scheme was introduced during the 2021-22 session to connect students with digital resources and to improve their access to educational opportunities. The programme was inaugurated on December 25, 2021.

Under this scheme till now more than 60 lakh tablets and smartphones have already been distributed among the students across the state.The addition of 25 lakh devices further extended the reach and took the scheme into another level for greater expansion.

The broader target of the scheme is to benefit two crore youth.

The initiative covers students across diverse educational streams and institutions. These include:

Higher Education

Technical Education

Vocational Education and Skill Development

Medical Education

Agricultural Education and Research

MSME and Export Promotion

Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities

Students studying in Central Universities

There is no age limit for eligible students, ensuring wider access across social and economic backgrounds. This scheme provides equal access to education and bridges geographical barriers to education and career advancement.

Beyond providing devices, the scheme also seeks to promote technical proficiency and self-reliance among the youth of the state.