"Vidya Samiksha Kendras Support Informed Decision-Making In School Education": Centre

Vidya Samiksha Kendras (VSKs) are leveraging technology, real-time data and digital dashboards to strengthen monitoring and support informed decision-making in school education, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, stated. The scheme is used for tracking student enrolment, progress in their learning levels, textbook delivery, support required by teachers and schools, and more.

According to official information, the initiative is aimed at leveraging data and technology to bring a leap in learning outcomes. The scheme is established across 35 states and Union Territories, and three autonomous bodies (NCERT, CBSE, NIOS). According to the Education Ministry, the scheme provides a unified platform for tech-enabled monitoring and governance.

In a social media post on X, the ministry stated:

"Vidya Samiksha Kendras (VSKs) are leveraging technology, real-time data and digital dashboards to strengthen monitoring and support informed decision-making in school education."

"With VSKs established at NCERT, CBSE and NIOS, the initiative is enabling a more connected, responsive and data-driven education ecosystem," it added.

READ MORE | What Are 'Vidya Samiksha Kendras'? Track Of Enrolled Students, Learning Outcomes, Dropouts

According to official reports, the aim of the scheme is to monitor the real-time status of various projects and activities under the ambit of Samagra Shiksha. The programme also aims to improve the academic performance of students and enhance the accountability of teachers in schools and effective utilisation of the available resources.

Through this, the government has planned to monitor access, enrolment, dropout, retention, completion and achievement of schools and students, as per official information.