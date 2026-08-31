Randy Quaid Calls Anne Hathaway "Horrible" Choice For Tom Cruise's Days Of <i>Thunder</i>

Days of Thunder star Randy Quaid has a lot to say about Tom Cruise's decision of casting Anne Hathaway in the upcoming sequel. On Saturday, Tom Cruise announced that in the sequel to Days of Thunder, Anne Hathaway is going to replace Nicole Kidman, who played the female lead in the original film.

Following the announcement, Randy Quaid, who played a major role in the original film, shared a post on X calling out Tom Cruise over his casting choice. He also went on to comment on Anne Hathaway's appearance and shared she is not "sexy".

“We need Nicole [Kidman] back. Don't be a p***y, [Tom Cruise]. You need the original girl. It's not personal; it's filmmaking. Anne isn't sexy, because, and if you haven't noticed, she's pregnant,” Randy wrote.

In a follow-up post, the actor further added, “Anne Hathaway is a leftist, woke, horrible choice for the ‘DAYS OF THUNDER' NASCAR audience who are MAGA. The sexy older chick for Tom in this film needs to be Nicole. That's the casting that would sell the idea. It's interesting because when we made the first one, there was also a rush to get it out; editors slept in the cutting room on shifts. This is a weird thing, like they want it to come out and tank.”

Tom Cruise announced the sequel to Days Of Thunder by sharing a video on social media. In the video, Anne Hathaway, who is pregnant with her third child, joked, “Now what? Let's make the movie … I'm going to have the baby, and then we're going to make the movie." Tom responded, "That's a good idea. You have the baby, then we'll go make the movie. We're coming out in the summer of 2028. Don't be late."

The sequel is slated for a June 2028 release, almost 40 years after the original film. Jonathan Levine is going to direct the film, with Tom Cruise producing alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Tommy Harper.