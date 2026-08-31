"It's Sometimes Difficult To Even Watch": Suniel Shetty On Blood And Gore In Today's Action Films

Suniel Shetty has made it clear that there is one major change in Bollywood's action films today that he does not quite agree with – he growing focus on blood, gore and extreme violence. The actor, who turned 65 this month, reflected on how action heroes and masculinity have changed since the 1990s. He said that while films from his time had strong male characters, today's action scenes often go too far in trying to look real.

Speaking about the difference between the action films of the 1990s and those being made today, Suniel Shetty said, " Alpha were the scripts then... (Now) it's sometimes difficult to even watch a complete action scene because of blood and gore in it, and that's the only thing that I don't like about films today," as quoted by The Times of India.

His comments come at a time when action films have increasingly leaned into raw and graphic violence. For Suniel Shetty, however, being an alpha male on screen was once more about the character and what he stood for than simply how violent he could be.

The actor has also found his own way of staying relevant without trying to compete with younger stars. Suniel Shetty believes accepting roles that suit his age has helped him continue working instead of chasing the kind of parts he played decades ago.

"Accepting roles which were age-appropriate is the only reason I've landed myself into this position, because there's no point competing with kids half your age who are better looking, better built, and masters of their craft," he said.

Suniel Shetty also has no plans to hide the fact that he is ageing. He said his focus is on taking care of himself rather than trying to completely stop the process.

"I'm consistently working on myself, so I wouldn't say it's anti-ageing, but I've delayed the process of ageing, and it's nothing to be shy about. Wrinkles will always be there, and that is a part of my life now."

For the actor, longevity has also come from being selective about the people and projects he associates with. He said, "I guess it's because I'm not easily available. I've made sure that I only associate with people I believe will help me grow and do something that leaves a positive impact on people. I am relevant also because I have a very positive approach to life. I'm very content, happy and very secure, and that is basically the relevance. I am who I am. I'm absolutely honest about everything that has happened in my life, whether it's my failure or the mistakes I've made."

The actor was recently seen in Welcome To The Jungle and is also reportedly set to feature in an upcoming action film with Tiger Shroff.