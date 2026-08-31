'Not A Terrorist, Son Of A Bus Driver': Yash's Mother Takes A Dig At Allu Arvind's 'Who Was Yash Before KGF' Remark

Yash's big-ticket film, Toxic, released on August 26 in theatres, created a buzz due to its box-office performance as well as its controversial content. The film opened to mixed reviews and invited diverse opinions about its craft and content. Yash's mother, Pushpa Arunkumar, has now indirectly taken a jibe at producer Allu Aravind's old remark, saying, "Who was Yash before KGF?"

"Before KGF, Yash delivered five back-to-back hits. So, if he is an ordinary person, a nobody as you claim, then why are you (the person concerned) threatened? He's not a terrorist. There is no need to ask who he was before KGF; he had delivered good films before it. Moreover, he was not born into wealth, unlike a few others. He is the son of a bus driver who rose to the top on his own. As a mother, I am proud of him," Yash's mother said at a recent press meet.

What Allu Aravind said three years ago

The controversy dates back to 2023, when veteran Telugu producer Allu Aravind, father of actor Allu Arjun, spoke about the success of KGF and questioned who Yash was before the franchise. He also said the film's gigantic scale and production value contributed to its success.

Yash recently addressed the remark while speaking to Rajat Sharma on Aap Ki Adalat. During the conversation, the host referred to the question, "Who was Yash before KGF?" Yash said a film's success can't be attributed to a single person.

"I believe a film does not belong only to the producer. Many people work on a film, but the actor often gets most of the credit. Whether it is a supporting actor, writer or any other member of the team, everyone works hard. But if an actor cannot carry what has been created for him, the film may not work," he said.

Yash also thanked the audience, calling them intelligent enough to appreciate good content and good performances.

About Toxic

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown‑ups is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Written and shot in Kannada and English, it will have dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film boasts a stellar cast including Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.

The film opened to mixed reviews from fans and critics alike, initiating a conversation on and off social media.

After five days, the film minted Rs 23 crore on its first Sunday, taking the total to Rs 214 crore (net) in India and Rs 255.95 crore (gross).

Also Read | Toxic Box Office Collection Day 5: Yash's Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Mark In India Amid Downfall Trend