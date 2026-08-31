<i>Toxic</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: Yash's Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Mark In India Amid Downfall Trend

Yash's big-ticket film, Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in India on first Sunday, courtesy an extended weekend. The film, which has seen a fall since the second day of its release, minted Rs 23 crore on its first Sunday, taking the total to Rs 214 crore (net) in India and Rs 255.95 crore (gross).

Breaking Down The Numbers

On Day 5, Toxic collected a net of ₹23 crore across 16,241 shows.

This brings total India gross collections to ₹255.95 crore and total India net collections to ₹214.10 crore so far, as per Sacnilk.

Overseas, the film has grossed ₹2.00 crore, pushing its total worldwide gross to Rs 285.20 crore

The film minted Rs 101.10 crore on its opening day. It minted Rs 37.65 crore, 27.20 crore and 25.15 crore respectively on second, third and fourth day since its release.

KGF Franchise And Its Jaw‑Dropping Numbers

When KGF released in 2018, Yash was not very popular outside the Kannada belt. By the time KGF 2 arrived, the first film had achieved cult status with its theatrical and OTT run.

KGF minted Rs 21.80 crore across Kannada and all languages on its opening day.

After nine weeks, the net collection of the film in India stood at Rs 228 crore, as per trade tracker Sacnilk. KGF was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 80 core.

KGF Chapter 2 minted whopping worldwide collections of ₹1,215.00 crore (India gross: ₹1,000.85 crore; overseas: ₹214.15 crore) in 2022. The net collection of the film in India stood at Rs 434.70 crore. The budget of KGF 2 was Rs 100 crore.

The Hindi contribution which was Rs 55 crore on the first day, has been dropped to Rs 14 crore on fifth day.

About Toxic

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown‑ups is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Written and shot in Kannada and English, it will have dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film boasts a stellar cast including Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.

The film opened to mixed reviews from fans and critics alike, initiating a conversation on and off social media.

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