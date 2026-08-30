After Kichcha Sudeep, Rishab Shetty Praises Yash's <i>Toxic</i> Amid Backlash: 'Hats Off'

After Kichcha Sudeep, National Award-winning actor Rishab Shetty has come out in support of Yash and his latest release, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

What's Happening

Rishab praised Yash's performance and the effort that went into making the gangster drama.

Rishab shared his thoughts about Toxic on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday.

While he acknowledged that the film does not necessarily follow the conventional route, he said that the approach should not take away from the work put in by the cast and crew.

He said, "As an artist, when you play a character, you try to bring it to life from the bottom of your heart. And here, I am truly impressed by the conviction with which the struggle of a powerful man has been portrayed."

Rishab also spoke about the process behind bringing a story from an idea to the big screen.

He said that although the film's plot and characters may not follow the path audiences are accustomed to, that does not make the creative choice incorrect.

"Maybe the plot and driving characters are not on the usual track on which most films travel, but that doesn't mean the track is wrong. The effort that goes into telling a story, and the journey it takes from being a thought in the mind to becoming a film on screen, is humongous," he added.

The actor then addressed Yash directly, praising his commitment to the central character and the world created for Toxic.

Rishab said he could see the actor's dedication throughout the film.

Rishab Shetty Praises Yash

"@TheNameIsYash Sir, hats off to the way you have surrendered yourself to a character and a world that demands a larger-than-life performance. I could clearly feel that in every single scene. It's not easy to give the audience an experience of how guilt multiplies and increases the toxicity in life. I stand with you for attempting this daring experiment, sir."

Rishab concluded his post by praising Yash for his contribution to Kannada cinema and his efforts to take it to a wider audience.

"We love you for the love you have for taking Kannada cinema to the global stage."

Background

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups features Yash in dual roles. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth, among others.

The gangster drama has been jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations LLP. Toxic was released in theatres on August 26, coinciding with Onam.