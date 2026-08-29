'I Stayed Because We Had Children': Zeenat Aman On Her Marriage To Mazhar Khan

Zeenat Aman recently spoke about the choices she made in her personal life, saying that she now looks back at those years with “a lot of compassion”.

What's Happening

In a recent conversation with Between Us By Anamika, Zeenat opened up about the attention her personal life received over the years and how her perspective has changed with age.

“With a lot of compassion. I was young. I made choices on what I believed and what I wanted at that time,” she said, adding, “Some choices served me and some didn't.”

She added, “Age gives you the luxury of looking back without needing to either defend yourself or punish yourself.”

Zeenat Aman Says Infidelity Is 'Not Uniquely A Bollywood Phenomenon"

Zeenat Aman also shared her views on the infidelity in Bollywood and whether it was particularly prevalent within the film industry.

Zeenat said that cheating is not something exclusive to the world of cinema.

She said, “Infidelity is not uniquely a Bollywood phenomenon. It is a human failing. What changes in our industry is that private relationships often become public entertainment. And I don't think anyone benefits from turning another person's heartbreak into gossip. That's the truth.”

According to Zeenat, the biggest change over the years has been the manner in which private moments can be recorded and shared.

“What has changed is our ability to document, photograph and circulate everything,” she explained.

She also acknowledged that she had experienced advances during her years in the public eye.

“I have had advances made towards me. As most women in public life probably have. But I don't want to turn my personal history into anecdotal spectacle. There are things I can discuss thoughtfully and things I prefer to keep mine,” she said.

On Her Marriage To Mazhar Khan

Zeenat also opened up about her marriage to actor Mazhar Khan and what the relationship taught her. The couple got married in 1985 and had two sons, Azaan and Zahaan.

Looking back, Zeenat said her decision to marry was closely connected to her desire to have a family.

“Relationships are always more complicated than the version that eventually becomes gossip. What I can honestly say is that when I married Mazhar, I was ready to become a mother. And I have spoken openly about that. I believed marriage was the route to building a family and I made my choice accordingly,” she said.

She added, “It taught me about the difference between love and self-abandonment. I personally stayed because I had made a commitment, because we had children and because I had hoped that things would change.”

Zeenat said she eventually realised that she could not continue trying to solve another person's problems at the expense of her own well-being.

“Eventually, I understood that you cannot save another person by destroying yourself. I have openly spoken about having fought many of his battles, but I eventually realised and recognised that he had to help himself. He is the father of my children, so I would not like to say anything derogatory about him,” she said.

Background

Zeenat and Mazhar's marriage lasted for around 12 years. She has previously spoken about the difficulties within the relationship, including infidelity and his dependence on prescription painkillers.

In an earlier conversation with Simi Garewal, Zeenat recalled how difficult it was for her to walk away despite having spent years supporting him.

“It took me a very long time to do that because when I left, I still cared. I had fought so many of his battles so hard for him. It was very difficult for me to leave, even though it was a question of self-preservation,” she had said.