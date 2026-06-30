Zeenat Aman Stands By Her Live-In Relationship Advice: 'Rather Have 5 Joyous Years Than 15 Miserable Ones'

Zeenat Aman, who has lived life on her own terms, strongly advocates live-in relationships. Even though her previous Instagram post, "Live together before getting married," received backlash from actors like Saira Banu, Zeenat still stands by her belief. During a recent chat, the film veteran said live-in relationships are more relevant than ever.

"In today's day and age — and even in the past — nothing lasts forever. You need to ensure compatibility before making a legal commitment. This is my view. You need to know whether you're compatible mentally and emotionally. If you're planning to have children, how will you raise them? What are your views on finances? If there is no compatibility, what's the point? Wouldn't you rather have five joyous years instead of fifteen miserable ones? That's what I believe," she told Shubra Aiyappa during a chat.

"People think romance is going to last forever. Nothing lasts forever. Relationships are always a work in progress. There has to be give and take, adjustment, and compromise if things are to work. Relationships evolve. If you think the honeymoon phase is going to last forever, it doesn't," the film veteran added.

Zeenat Aman's Instagram post on live-in relationships

In an elaborate Instagram post, Zeenat Aman talked about why she is in favour of live-in before marriage.

"One of you asked me for relationship advice in the comments section of my last post. Here's a personal opinion I haven't previously shared — if you're in a relationship, I strongly recommend that you LIVE TOGETHER before getting married!" she wrote.

She added, "This is the same advice I've always given my sons, both of whom have had, or are in, live-in relationships. It just seems logical to me that before two people get their families and the government involved in their equation, they first put their relationship to the ultimate test."

Zeenat continued, "It's easy to be the best version of yourself for a few hours a day. But can you share a bathroom? Weather the storm of a bad mood? Agree on what to eat for dinner every night? Keep the fire alive in the bedroom? Work through the million tiny conflicts that inevitably arise between two people living in close proximity? In short — are you actually compatible?"

Talking about societal pressure, Zeenat Aman added, "I'm aware that Indian society is a little uptight about 'living in sin,' but then again, society is uptight about so many things! Log kya kahenge?"

Her advice sparked a sharp reaction from Saira Banu, who criticized her relationship guidance.

"She has all of a sudden come into this huge social media popularity, and I can understand her excitement about sounding like a 'cool aunty.' But giving advice that is counter to our moral values is not the solution to increasing your following. Aap Zeenat ko hi le lo misaal ke taur par (take Zeenat for example). She knew Mazhar Khan for years before marrying him. Her marriage was a living hell. She should be the last person doling out advice on relationships," Saira had said.