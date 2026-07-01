Zeenat Aman Says 'Sex Symbol' Tag Led To Roles With 'More Cleavage'

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman recently opened up about how the "sex symbol" label from her peak days stayed with her. She elaborated that when people met her in real life, they realised she was nothing like the characters she played.

What's Happening

On Shubra Aiyappa's YouTube channel, Zeenat Aman said, "I always found that there was such a disparity between what was projected about me and the person that I truly was. The sex symbol tag stayed with me for a very long time. When people met me, they realised that I was truly nothing like the characters I portrayed."

She added, "Nobody was interested in me being cerebral. They were only interested in gayegi, nachegi, do dialogue bolegi, bheegegi, barish mein (singing, dancing, saying two dialogues, getting wet in the rain)... I feel that my contributions were always modest and the additions that people wanted were not so modest."

"It has happened to me on several films where they wanted more cleavage, more of the back showing; that came from the production," concluded Zeenat Aman.

Zeenat Aman's Instagram Fame

Ever since Zeenat Aman made her debut on Instagram in 2023, her posts have become the talk of the town. From on-screen nudity to tips on parenting, from privacy of celebs to sartorial choice, Zeenat Aman pours her insights into every post.

The actress often takes to her official account to share glimpses of her hit films and write long notes on what went on behind-the-scenes. From experiences to camaraderie on set, details about how scenes that are today widely talked about when someone speaks of Zeenat Aman, had an unknown tale behind it. It has indeed been a delight for fans across generations to see her ace her social media game with anecdotes that would otherwise not be known.

About Zeenat Aman

The actress ruled the 1970s and 1980s with several hits such as Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Don, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Qurbani, Dostana and Dharam Veer. She was crowned Miss Asia Pacific International in 1970.

She was last seen in The Royals alongside Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Vihaan Samat, Dino Morea and Milind Soman in key roles. Her next project is Bun Tikki, in which she will be sharing screen space with (name seems repeated) Zeenat Aman.

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