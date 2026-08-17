<i>Khatron Ke Khiladi 15</i>: Avika Gor Accepts Her Mistake and Apologises To Farrhana Bhatt

Avika Gor is winning hearts for openly accepting her mistake after an uncomfortable moment with Farrhana Bhatt on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. In the recent episode, the actress was seen reacting rudely to Farrhana after joining her team on the reality show.

Farrhana had congratulated Avika and wished her luck, but Avika, who looked upset at the time, responded by saying, “Aap toh chahti nahi thi main aaoon. (You didn't want me to come to the team).” The moment later made Avika think about her actions and offered Farrhana an apology on social media.

Avika Gor admitted that she did not like the way she behaved and made it clear that her reaction was not fair to Farrhana Bhatt.

Sharing a clip from the recent Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 episode on Instagram Story (Now Deleted), Avika Gor wrote, “I honestly didn't like my behaviour Farrhana Bhatt, I'm sorry. I was wrong to take out my frustration on you when I was upset with the team. Lots of love.”

Photo Credit: Instagram

Avika Gor's journey on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 came to an end in the second week of the show. The actress was eliminated after she failed to complete a stunt against Orry.

Apart from Avika and Farrhana Bhatt, the Rohit Shetty-hosted show features several well-known names, including Orry, Gaurav Khanna, Avinash Mishra, Ruhaanika Dhawan, Harsh Gujral and Shagun Sharma.

This year, Khatron Ke Khiladi also brought back some familiar faces from earlier seasons, such as Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani and Rubina Dilaik. Vishal Aditya Singh has also returned to the show, but he became the first contestant to be eliminated this season.