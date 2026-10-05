<i>Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai</i> Actor Mohsin Khan Marries Tamanna, First Pic Of Newlyweds Out

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan surprised fans with glimpses from his intimate wedding ceremony with Tamanna. On Sunday, the actor shared a photo on Instagram where he was seen lovingly holding Tamanna.

In the photo Mohsin was seen wearing a classy black and white tuxedo, while Tamanna opted for a gorgeous traditional outfit. Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, “The Day MashaAllah.”

Take A Look At The Photo:

Soon after the post was shared, several photos and videos from the ceremony began circulating online. Some of them showed Mohsin and Tamanna dancing and celebrating with their family and close friends.

Mohsin Khan Got Engaged In August

Mohsin Khan and Tamanna announced their engagement in August 2026. At that time, Mohsin shared photos from the ceremony and penned an emotional note. Calling Tamanna his "person", the actor shared, “The first time we looked at each other, the first time I held your hand, the first time you sang Hum toh bhai jaise hai, waise rahenge, I knew something within me settled. I had found my person."

He continued, “Of all the promises we have made and all the dreams we are yet to dream, perhaps the most beautiful one is this…to find a home in each other. Here's to us, my love, and to the beginning of our forever.”

Mohsin Khan's Career

Mohsin Khan became a popular face in television after playing Kartik Goenka in the long-running TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. His onscreen pairing with Shivangi Joshi in the show became popular with fans and turned the two actors into one of television's most recognised onscreen couples.

Mohsin also appeared in other popular TV shows, including Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Dream Girl - Ek Ladki Deewani Si, and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, among others. His latest appearance was in the 2024 web series Jab Mila Tu.

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