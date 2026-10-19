Rohit Roy Reveals Wife Manasi Joshi Roy Scolded Him For Calling TV A "Dustbin Medium"

Rohit Roy found himself in trouble after calling television a ‘dustbin medium' in September. His comment left several TV actors upset, who criticised him for his choice of words. Now, weeks after the controversy, Rohit explained what he meant and admitted that he could have used a better phrase.

He also revealed that his wife, Manasi Joshi Roy, who is a television actor herself, was unhappy with his remark and scolded him for saying it. The actor said he never wanted to insult people working in television. He also reminded everyone that television played a major role in building his career.

Shows like Swabhimaan helped him become the actor he is today. He feels people misunderstood his point, as he was not trying to call television actors or their work worthless. Rohit also felt sad after receiving personal attacks from fellow actors.

In an interview with Lehren Retro, Rohit Roy said, “We all know that I am a product of television. If there was no television, if there was no Swabhimaan, I would not have been sitting here after 30 years. So first of all I would like to say that I understand what I have said. I do feel that I probably should not have used the word dustbin, because someone will feel, ‘Oh man, he is calling me trash.' However, it is not true.”

“Some actors personally attacked me. It is very sad because I did not say anything about you, you are also on television, I am also on television. I did not say that you are garbage or you are a dustbin. What I meant to say was that we all are working on television. I was talking about the content, it is a dustbin medium.”

Rohit explained that he meant television content often gets attention for a short time. As someone who built his career in television, he believes the industry has played a big role in his life. He wants to see better content. The veteran actor added that some of his friends had advised him to focus on films and OTT projects instead of television. However, he believes that a talented actor can prove their skills even when working within the limits of television.

“I even got scolded by my wife, who is also a TV star. I explained to her, ‘If even you don't understand, then who else will?' She said, ‘You shouldn't have used that word.' I replied, ‘Fair enough',” the actor added.

During his appearance on the Kindle Cast YouTube channel, Rohit Roy was asked if television had become more professional but lost its focus on acting. He said that he did not want to sound ungrateful, but he felt TV shows often become forgettable very quickly.

He also pointed out that many shows follow similar stories and ideas, leaving little room for fresh and creative content. His comments did not go down well with several television actors. Naman Shaw, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Pankit Thakker criticised Rohit for the way he spoke about the television industry.

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