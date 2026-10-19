Tribute Paid To Rani Mukerji's Mother At Family Durga Puja Event In Mumbai

Rani Mukerji's mother, Krishna Mukerji, died at her Mumbai home on September 22. She was 75. Rani Mukerji, who's a regular at her family puja, the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja, has refrained herself from this year's puja celebrations following her mother's death.

On Sunday, on the auspicious occasion of Durga Saptami, the Instagram handle of the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja shared a heartfelt tribute-video to the actor's mother.

In the video, a family member is heard saying, 'We are all saddened and shocked by the sudden demise of the pillar, my pishi, my friend, my family." She referred to Krishna Mukerji as her family. Family members paid tributes by showering flower petals on her portrait.

The video also shows a footage of all the happy moments of Krishna Mukerji, spent with Rani and her family, being played at the special ceremony. However, Rani Mukerji was not present at the event.

Didn't Realise What My Mother Was Trying To Do Back Then

In several of her interviews, Rani Mukerji said that her father was not in favour of her working in films. It was her mother who pushed her for acting. It was her mother who was so disappointed with her first shot that she told the producer that Rani 'would ruin' his film.

During a conversation with Karan Johar earlier this year, Rani Mukerji opened up about her initial days in the industry.

The actor revealed that even though she came from a film family, as her father Ram Mukherjee too was a filmmaker, the household made just enough to 'make ends meet'.

Rani shared that her mother had agreed to the first offer somewhere for financial reasons too. "I didn't realise it then that probably my mum was finding a way to make the financial situation in my house better. Because they knew that if I do well in this field, it would be good for us. But at that time, I didn't see it from that angle."

While Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat did not work at the box office, Rani didn't look back. She went on to act as a leading star in films like Ghulam and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, cementing her position as a breakout star.

Family's Statement

After Krishna Mukerji died, the family released a statement saying, "With heavy hearts, we share that Rani Mukerji's mother Mrs Krishna Mukerji, 75, passed away this afternoon.

"The family is deeply grateful for your love, prayers, and support, and respectfully requests privacy during this time of immense grief."

Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji and other celebrities paid their last respects yesterday.