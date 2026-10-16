"There's A Stigma Attached To Television": Anant Joshi Reacts To Rohit Roy Calling TV A "Dustbin Medium"

Actor Anant Joshi has weighed in on the debate surrounding Indian television after his Chumbak co-star Rohit Roy described TV as a "dustbin medium". The actor, who has worked in television, acknowledged the concerns surrounding the industry but said he would not want to dismiss television altogether.

Responding to the debate, Anant, in an exclusive interview with NDTV, offered a different perspective, drawing from his own experience of working in television.

The actor recalled his time on Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka?, which he described as one of the most intense and rewarding projects he had worked on.

He added that people often form opinions based on their individual experiences. Recalling his time on television, Anant said, "I got to be part of television shows. When I did two television shows, those were adaptations of such amazing shows and movies that I felt Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka? was the most intense show. We shot for three months in Dharamshala."

He added that the experience was comparable to working on films and web series with strong production values. "I can equate it with my experiences shooting for any film or any web series with great production value. So, my personal experience has been very good," he shared.

Anant Joshi On Television's TRP-Driven Content

While Anant does not agree with dismissing television as a medium, he acknowledged that the industry's dependence on ratings has influenced the kind of content being produced.

"I think I will not put that stigma on television that television has. But I do get where he comes from, largely because it is such a TRP-based medium," the actor said.

He further suggested that the pressure to attract viewers had affected creative decisions, sometimes resulting in content that failed to engage audiences meaningfully.

"So, yes, I think the creators took a back foot and it kind of became a medium wherein it was just meant to satiate a very sort of intellectually uninvolved audience, let's say. Whether these were the jokes, whether this was the humour, it doesn't engage you as intensely as a creative medium should have," he said.

However, he pointed out that poor storytelling is not exclusive to television. Films and OTT platforms have also produced projects that have failed to impress audiences, making it unfair to judge an entire medium by its weaker offerings.

"But at the same time, in any medium - you see the film industry, you see OTT - you would find really bad scripts, really bad films or bad series. And similarly, in television. But I think there's definitely something which I feel is quite sad: there's a stigma attached to television," he added.

Anant Joshi Says Daily Soaps Are Not Easy To Make

Anant also expressed concern that negative perceptions of television could discourage both audiences and creators. He said the effort required to produce daily television content often goes unrecognised.

"I think by saying this, we are only discouraging the audience and the makers on television who are probably putting in a lot of their hard work. And to be honest, it is not an easy medium. A daily soap is like delivering a 30-minute episode every day. It's not easy," he said.

The actor acknowledged that there is scope for improvement but maintained that television has its own challenges and cannot always be compared with cinema or high-budget OTT productions.

"We cannot compare it to cinema or a good OTT show. But television has given some of the most iconic and memorable shows as well. And then there are shows which we feel are totally not worth it," he said.

Joshi concluded that the medium has produced both memorable shows and content that has failed to connect with viewers. Rather than attaching a blanket stigma to television, he believes greater recognition should be given to the people working to improve it.

What Did Rohit Roy Say?

Rohit Roy's comments stemmed from a discussion about the perceived hierarchy within the entertainment industry, where television actors are often considered less prestigious than their film counterparts despite television's wide reach.

During his appearance on the Kindle Cast YouTube channel, Roy argued that the difference was visible in how actors conducted themselves during public appearances. He said film stars often displayed a certain grace and style, while criticising the behaviour of some television personalities.

"Cinema is cinema. It is for posterity. Television is a dustbin medium," Roy said during the conversation.

"Having built my career in television, I have always been mindful of how I conduct myself in public," Roy said, adding, "You have to conduct yourself with a certain amount of grace and dignity. You can't do hoo-haa and make stupid comments because you know the paparazzi is there."

