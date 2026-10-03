Rohit Roy Reveals He Received "Personal Attacks" From Younger Actors For Calling TV "Dustbin Medium"

Rohit Roy has finally addressed the backlash he received after calling Indian television a “dustbin medium.” During an interview he revealed getting personal attacks from younger actors who reacted to his statement without understanding the context.

White speaking to ANI, Rohit defended his statement, clarifying that his comment was about the content produced on Indian TV and not directed at any individual. “What really foxes me is that without seeing the entire interview, just by looking at the clickbait headline, a few of these younger actors have reacted and gotten personal with me. When I say "dustbin medium," what it basically means is that we make anything and put it on TV and say that people will watch it. Whoever is creative, whoever wants betterment of television, we tell you that the content today we are churning out is not up to the mark. Why am I watching OTT right now? Because I'm getting some great stuff,” he shared.

Clarifying that he did not intend to comment against any specific actor, Rohit continued, “I didn't talk about any actor, director, or producer. So imagine those 3-4 people who commented on TV. They didn't work as hard as I did on TV. But anyway, to put the whole controversy to rest. I've always had the best interests of television at heart. And I have fought for television for the last 30 years.”

Rohit received massive backlash following his comment on whether there is less devotion to the craft in the television industry. Answering the question on the Kindle Cast YouTube channel, the actor said, “This question has been asked of me several times, and I sometimes feel that I shouldn't come across as ungrateful. But television is a disposable medium. If you watch it today, it's like yesterday's newspaper. Tomorrow, you forget about it. So, in India, unfortunately, with the amount of content being created and the same kind of content being created, there's hardly any creativity.”

Rohit Roy is a popular face in Indian television. Over the past 30 years, the actor has appeared in several popular shows, including Swabhimaan, Kkusum, and Bhabhi, among others. He has also appeared in multiple films, notably Kaabil, LOC Kargil, and Fashion. Rohit Roy was recently seen in Netflix series Chumbak.

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