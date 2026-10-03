Sanjay Dutt Recalls His Reply To Cop Telling Him 'No Cigarette' In Jail

Sanjay Dutt's life took a dramatic turn after his arrest in 1993 in connection with the Mumbai serial blasts case. He was convicted of illegal possession of arms under the Arms Act. The actor was sentenced to five years in prison by the Supreme Court in 2013. He was released from Pune's Yerwada Jail in February 2016 after receiving remission for good conduct.

Years later, Sanjay Dutt has opened up about his time behind bars. Speaking to Shekhar Suman on his talk show Shekhar Tonite, the Munna Bhai MBBS star recalled how he remained unfazed despite the drastic change in his circumstances. He talked about sharing jail cells with other inmates. Sanjay Dutt said his privileged upbringing never made him feel above the people around him.

“You know, for so many years, I am not someone who is egoistic about his stardom. I don't have that in me. So many times, we have sat on the ground on a set and have eaten food. I sat with workers so many times to eat food on set. I don't care about these things,” he said.

Sanjay Dutt said the authorities assumed that stripping away the comforts he was accustomed to as a celebrity would eventually break his resolve. “But nothing happened to me. Because I didn't break. They went in shock. Unki phat gayi. They mocked me. One of them came to me and said, ‘You won't get any cigarette here. Now, what will you do?' So my reply was, ‘Sir, yahan bidi toh milegi,'” the actor recalled.

“All these changes didn't bother me, so they got tensed that how is he so grounded and unaffected,” he added.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Welcome To The Jungle alongside Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty and Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon and Disha Patani.

Also Read | 'Killed Me Inside': Sanjay Dutt Recalls Being Handcuffed In Front Of Sunil Dutt