<i>Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2</i> Actor Aman Gandhi Evicted From <i>Bigg Boss 20</i>

Actor Aman Gandhi of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 fame has been evicted from Bigg Boss 20, hosted by Salman Khan. He was evicted during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode after receiving the fewest votes.



Aman was nominated for elimination alongside Mary Kom and Uditi Singh. The actor spent five weeks inside the Bigg Boss house but found himself in the bottom three contestants for the second consecutive week.



Aman Gandhi's Bigg Boss 20 Journey



Aman failed to make much of an impact on the show during his five-week stint. He struggled to forge friendships in the house and stand his ground.



One of the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 actor's controversies on Bigg Boss 20 involved wildcard contestant Nakul Dhull. Nakul had questioned Aman's sexuality and made remarks about homophobia, as per Indian Express.



Aman did not react to the comments immediately. But he later raised the issue in front of other participants, stating that Nakul's comments on his sexuality and sexual experimentation had made him uncomfortable.



Several housemates had questioned why Aman had not objected immediately to the remarks.



The ongoing season of Bigg Boss has added a new twist in the eviction process. Every contestant enters the house with two lifelines that give them an extra chance to remain in the competition despite getting fewer votes.



There was no eviction last week, but Aman lost his first lifeline after he got the lowest number of audience votes. This week, he was among the bottom three contestants once again.



Aman failed to secure enough votes in an additional round of voting, leading to his exit.



Aman's eviction came as several Bigg Boss contestants engaged in disagreements over the past week. In a recent task, controversy erupted after housemates were asked to identify contestants who appeared obsessed with others.



During the activity, actor Mahhi Vij said Aasif Khan was fixated on fellow contestant Love Gill.



Aman Gandhi's Career



Aman Gandhi has appeared in several Hindi daily soaps. His shows include Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Daayan, Bhagya Lakshmi, and Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain.

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