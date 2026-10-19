After Tiger Shroff Assassination Bid, Cine Workers Body Writes To Amit Shah Demanding 'Full Security' For Actor, Family

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the firing on Tiger Shroff on Sunday (October 18) in Mumbai's Juhu area, demanding full security for the actor's family.

Three rounds of firing were shot at Tiger's car, leaving his driver and an autodriver injured. The driver was reportedly struck by bullets, while the actor escaped without any gunshot injuries.

In the letter addressed to Home Minister Amit Shah, AICWA also listed several other demands.

They are mentioned below:

▪️ NIA and central agencies to probe the gang networks, in coordination with Maharashtra Police

▪️ Arrest of the shooters and those who ordered the firing

▪️ Fast-track trial under strict laws

▪️ A dedicated task force for the safety of the film industry

▪️ Accountability for the repeated failures

▪️ Permanent end to the fear of gangsters in Bollywood

▪️ A time-bound report on the action taken

Earlier on Sunday after the incident, they have shared a list of demands on their X handle.

It read, "1) Take the strictest possible action against the gangsters behind these attacks, in the only language they understand.

2) Arrest the shooters and also those who ordered the firing, without delay, and break the extortion network.

3) Provide adequate security and protection to film personalities and their families.

4) Fix accountability for the repeated failure to prevent these attacks.

5) Restore the confidence of Mumbai's citizens and the film fraternity in law and order."

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) condemned the incident and demanded safety and security for the actor and his family.

"Such acts of violence and intimidation are completely unacceptable and raise serious concerns about the safety and security of personalities associated with the Indian film industry. It is deeply disturbing that this is the second such incident involving a prominent personality from the film industry, following the earlier firing incident involving renowned filmmaker Mr. Rohit Shetty. The recurrence of such incidents is a matter of grave concern and calls for immediate, decisive and effective action by the concerned authorities," read a statement issued by FWICE.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mohit Garg, Tiger Shroff narrowly escaped injury after he was shot at from the close quarters as he was leaving the football club in his car at around 7 pm on Sunday.

After news emerged that the actor was targeted in a shooting, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited his residence on Sunday night to enquire about his well-being and to assure him of the state government's support.

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