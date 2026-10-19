Tiger Shroff Assassination Bid: Cine Workers' Bodies Demand 'Safer' Environment For Actors

Hours after five rounds of firing were shot at Tiger Shroff in Mumbai's Juhu area, The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) condemned the incident and demanded safety and security for the actor and his family.

"Such acts of violence and intimidation are completely unacceptable and raise serious concerns about the safety and security of personalities associated with the Indian film industry. It is deeply disturbing that this is the second such incident involving a prominent personality from the film industry, following the earlier firing incident involving renowned filmmaker Mr. Rohit Shetty. The recurrence of such incidents is a matter of grave concern and calls for immediate, decisive and effective action by the concerned authorities," read a statement issued by FWICE.

FWICE called for a "thorough, impartial and time-bound investigation into the incident so that those responsible are identified and brought to justice."

"We appeal to the Government of Maharashtra and the concerned police authorities to take serious cognizance of these repeated attacks and implement effective measures to ensure a safer and more secure environment for all personalities associated with the film industry," the organisation urged the authorities.

The reaction of FWICE comes after The All Indian Cine Workers Association on Sunday issued a statement, demanding stricter action against the offenders.

AICWA makes the following demands of Maharashtra's Hon'ble Chief Minister and Home Minister, Shri Devendra Fadnavis:

1) Take the strictest possible action against the gangsters behind these attacks, in the only language they understand.

2) Arrest the shooters and also those who ordered the firing, without delay, and break the extortion network.

3) Provide adequate security and protection to film personalities and their families.

4) Fix accountability for the repeated failure to prevent these attacks.

5) Restore the confidence of Mumbai's citizens and the film fraternity in law and order.

"Mumbai will not be allowed to go back to the underworld days of the 1990s. Bollywood will not work in the shadow of fear," the AICWA added.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has formed 15 teams to probe the shooting incident. As per the latest update, the police have recorded the statement of Tiger's driver, Firdous, who sustained a gunshot wound to his left hand.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mohit Garg, Tiger Shroff narrowly escaped injury after unidentified individuals opened fire as he was leaving the football club in his car at around 7 pm on Sunday.

Two people, including the actor's driver, sustained injuries in the incident that happened in Mumbai's Juhu area. The driver was reportedly struck by bullets, while the actor escaped without any gunshot injuries.

After news emerged that the actor was targeted in a shooting, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited his residence on Sunday night to enquire about his well-being and to assure him of the state government's support.

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