Tiger Shroff's Ex Disha Patani Visits His House After Five Rounds Shot At Him In Mumbai

Hours after five rounds of firing were shot at Tiger Shroff in Mumbai's Juhu area, his ex-girlfriend Disha Patani visited him at his home. In viral videos, Disha looks visibly distressed and rushes to his home, avoiding the shutterbugs.

Following the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met the actor at his residence. The first picture of Tiger Shroff after the shooting incident is out. In the picture, the actor is seen with multiple dressings and a bandaged arm.

On Sunday, Tiger was returning after playing football at a club in Pushpa Park, Juhu, when three bike-borne gunmen allegedly fired at least five rounds at his car. Tiger's driver and an autorickshaw driver were injured in the incident. After his driver was injured, Tiger took over the wheel.

Soon after the shooting, two alleged operatives of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu, claimed responsibility for the attack in various social media posts.

"We had called and explained to him (Tiger Shroff), but he did not understand. So today, we explained to him rather well that whoever in the Mumbai film industry does not abide by what we say or work with Salman Khan is next in line. Wait and watch," they said in a post in Hindi, accompanied by a voice message.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said Tiger Shroff suffered injuries to his hand from gunpowder and pieces of broken glass during the firing.

"I met with the actor; he has injuries on his left hand caused by gunpowder and shards of glass. Both he and his mother are quite shaken..." he said.

Shinde said that the government stood by the distressed family and wouldn't tolerate any such incident when public figures being targeted at.

"I have assured them that the state government stands with them in the face of the open threats being directed at public figures... No form of threat will be tolerated," he said.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were rumoured to be dating earlier. The actor opened up about his and Disha Patani's break-up on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 7. Karan Johar asked Tiger: "Are you dating her just now because there was a rumoured break-up?" To this, Tiger replied, "Oh really? Well, there has been speculation on us for a very long time. We have always maintained that we are amazing friends and that is what it is today." When Karan Johar asked Tiger, "That's it, so you are single then?", Tiger replied, "Yea, I think so."

AICWA demanded that Maharashtra Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis take the strictest possible action against those behind the attacks. It also called for the arrest of the shooters and those who ordered the firing, action against the extortion network, adequate security for film personalities and their families, and accountability for repeated failures to prevent such attacks.