Tiger Shroff Takes Over Wheel, Drives To Hospital After Assassination Bid

A new video of Tiger Shroff has emerged right after the attackers shot at him, where he is seen getting in the driver's seat and taking charge of the wheel. The actor rushes his BMW sedan out of the area to Nanavati Hospital, taking his injured driver for treatment, who was shot as two men fired bullets at the car.

Splashes of blood on the road are clearly visible once the Tiger Shroff drives car away.

Multiple videos have come out since the assassination attempt on the actor, showing how close the shooters were to the car as they rained bullets when Tiger Shroff was heading from a football ground in Juhu, Mumbai.

Two shooters were seen firing five shots at the car, and then the gun of one of the shooters gets jammed. As the driver comes out of the car, the attackers escape on a bike, already prepared by a third accomplice.

Tiger then takes the wheel and drives away with his injured driver to the hospital.

The Lawrence Bishnoi group has claimed responsibility for the attack on Tiger Shroff. Gangster Anil Pandit shared a post on social media taking charge of the assassination attempt.

According to sources, Anil Pandit, Harman Sandhu and Shubham Lonkar, allegedly linked to the Baba Siddique murder case, are currently in California.

Anil Pandit is from Haryana. Pandit has previously claimed responsibility for several attacks.

Sources describe Anil Pandit as a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to the actor on call, while Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met him at his residence.

Cops Seize Bike, CCTV Accessed

The Maharashtra Chief Minister has instructed the police to trace the accused and assured of strict action. Meanwhile, sources reveal the accused went to Andheri station after the assassination attempt. The police have seized the bike on which the accused fled from Juhu to Andheri, and initial probe suggests the two-wheeler is from Mumbai. The bike has been kept at DN Nagar Police Station.

The accused then took a train from Andheri.

Now the police are investigating the bike's past records using its number plate and chassis number. It has been found it was Pulsar bike and sold three times.

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They are also examining the CCTV to determine where the accused went from there.

Mumbai Police are now conducting checks on trains and buses as the accused are believed to have travelled through public transport.

Government and private buses leaving Mumbai are being checked. Additionally, trains departing from Mumbai for other states are undergoing intensive inspection.

The police are keeping a close watch on the general compartments of trains as well.

What Eyewitness Said

An eyewitness, Shahrukh Shaikh, described how the entire incident took place. He said three to four celebrities were already present in the stadium playing football including Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Bajaj, and Abhimanyu. He said it was all normal and suddenly the attack happened.

"I was at the spot. I was right there, at that very location...I don't recall their faces, because it happened so suddenly that...I couldn't even process it; I was terrified myself. Because, all of a sudden, four shots were fired," he said.

"We had no idea what was happening- we had only stopped there to take some photos-and when those four shots rang out, we were terrified for a moment, wondering what had just happened," Shahrukh said.

He said everything was fine and the actor was shaking hands with other people. "But as soon as the vehicle moved past the gate, those individuals-got off [their vehicle] and started firing."

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He said the driver was shot in the arm and another person was hit in the lower part of his chest. "So, they got out and took them to the hospital. The fan was taken to the hospital in a rickshaw," the eyewitness added.

Meanwhile, the police are also recording statements of the two eyewitnesses who took the injured Umesh Chavan to the hospital and have begun recording the statement of Tiger Shroff's driver.

A case is being registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections, including attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, and the Arms Act.