Tiger Shroff Escapes Unhurt After Gunfire In Mumbai, Ranvir Shorey And Celebs React

Actor Tiger Shroff escaped unhurt after three bike-borne men allegedly opened fire at his car in Mumbai's Juhu on Sunday evening. His driver was injured in the incident. Actors Ranvir Shorey and filmmaker Rahul Dholakia have reacted to the shooting, expressing concern over the incident and questioning the law and order situation in the city.

Tiger Shroff was reportedly leaving a football ground when the incident took place. A video subsequently surfaced on social media in which a man identifying himself as Anil Pandit and claiming to be associated with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang allegedly took responsibility for the attack.

Ranvir Shorey took to X to express shock over the incident and hope that everyone was safe. He wrote, "Shocking, and disgusting! Hope everyone is safe, @iTIGERSHROFF @bindasbhidu! No mercy for the perpetrators, @MumbaiPolice! This is outrageous!"

Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia also reacted to the shooting, questioning the authorities over the law and order situation in Mumbai.

In his post on X, he wrote, "What kind of Law and order is this ?? The ones who are harmless are sent to jail - the ones who are criminals are shooting innocents on the street ! A gangster who is in Jail openly threatens Bollywood and shoots at will -and we just allow fear to spread ! Who is answerable ?? @AmitShah @Dev_Fadnavis could u please address the state / city / resident of Juhu?? Or are you still worried about harmless flag walkers! #TigerShroff #shootinginJuhu."

Poonam Pandey spoke to ANI and said, "I am still struggling to process this. We were just at a Durga pandal when this news suddenly came to my attention...Over the last few years, we have repeatedly heard such news. Someone breaks into an actor's home, as happened with Saif Ali Khan, or Salman Khan receives threats...It is frightening. It is truly terrifying. Tiger Shroff is someone who has absolutely no controversies associated with him. In all the time I have followed his work, I have never seen him involved in any controversy. He is someone who works out or dances. That is all I ever see him doing. I cannot fathom how shots could be fired at him. I am even scared to speak about this on camera. What if someone comes after me? We will have to be extremely careful now. This is very shocking and very dangerous."

Soon after the shooting, an audio message circulated on social media in which a man identified himself as Anil Pandit and claimed to be a younger brother of Lawrence Bishnoi. He allegedly said that he and another person, Harman Sandhu, took responsibility for what happened to Tiger Shroff.

The man claimed that the actor had been warned previously but had failed to pay heed to the directions. He also alleged that the attack was linked to Shroff's association with Salman Khan.

"In the entire film industry, whoever works without aligning with us, or works with Salman Khan, will be killed. This is the first and last warning," the man said in the audio message.

He also repeated a threat against Salman Khan, saying that unless the actor apologised to Lawrence Bishnoi and the Bishnoi community, no one in his family would be spared, including his pet dogs. The alleged threat appeared to refer to the long-running controversy surrounding Salman Khan's alleged involvement in the 1998 blackbuck hunting case, which Lawrence Bishnoi has cited as an offence against the Bishnoi community.

The claims made in the audio message have not been independently verified.

In 2023, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said Salman Khan was at the top of a list of 10 people Lawrence Bishnoi allegedly planned to eliminate. The gangster reportedly cited the actor's involvement in the 1998 blackbuck hunting case, which he claimed had offended the Bishnoi community.

The shooting comes two years after former Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai's Bandra area on October 12, 2024. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the killing, citing Siddique's close friendship with Salman Khan.

Television actor Karan Veer Mehra, who plays football with Tiger Shroff in Juhu, was travelling in a car behind the actor's vehicle when the shooting took place. Speaking to NDTV about an hour after the incident, the Bigg Boss 18 winner described the chaos at the scene.

"My car was right behind, you know, by the time we left the gate, by the time my car reached, I just saw blood spots, and I got to know that Tiger's driver had been shot. So, I'm just happy that, you know, he's (Tiger Shroff) safe, but my heart goes out to the driver, and I hope he recovers well...There were kids right there, celebrating a birthday party; everybody ran helter-skelter," he said.

Mehra added that he did not see the attackers and initially struggled to understand what was happening because people nearby were also celebrating with fireworks.

"My car was a little behind, and there were a lot of people who were taking photographs. We just heard some gunshots and people shouting that somebody had fired because there were also people celebrating with fireworks. So we thought it was something to do with that," he added.

ALSO READ: "I Was Behind Tiger Shroff": Actor Karan Veer Mehra To NDTV On Shooting