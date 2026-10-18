"I Saw Blood Spots": Actor Karan Veer Mehra To NDTV On Tiger Shroff Shooting

Television actor Karan Veer Mehra's car was just behind that of Tiger Shroff when the film actor's vehicle was fired at by three unidentified attackers. The Bigg Boss 18 winner spoke to NDTV just an hour after the attack and narrated what he witnessed at the spot.

"My car was right behind, you know, by the time we left the gate, by the time my car reached, I just saw blood spots, and I got to know that Tiger's driver had been shot. So, I'm just happy that, you know, he's safe, but my heart goes out to the driver, and I hope he recovers well... There were kids right there, celebrating a birthday party; everybody ran helter-skelter," he said.

Also read: Gunshot Video Emerges After Tiger Shroff Assassination Attempt In Mumbai

Mehra, who plays football with Tiger Shroff in Mumbai's Juhu, said he could not see the attackers.

"My car was a little behind, and there were a lot of people who were taking photographs. We just heard some gunshots and people shouting that somebody had fired because there were also people celebrating with fireworks. So, we thought it was something to do with that," he added.

The bike-borne attackers fired three to four rounds at Tiger Shroff's car.

Also read: 3 Shooters On Bike, Tiger Shroff Was Target: What We Know So Far

The Mumbai Police said the driver, Firdaus, has sustained injuries to his left hand and is hospitalised.

Ballistic reports indicate that the bullets were fired from a close range.

Several police teams have been deployed for investigation. They are scanning CCTV footage to zero in on the attackers.

"I've known Tiger for the longest, and he's one of the best people to know and somebody who keeps to his work and is always very respectful to everybody. It's very sad to see this happen to him, and I know his family also very well. It's actually traumatising for me also to see Tiger and his family go through this," he said.

"It's the fans standing outside who started shouting. There were some real gunshots, and it stopped the fireworks. That's when the security got alerted, and we called up the cops. By that time, Tiger had already left with his driver," he added.

Also read: Tiger Shroff Escapes Assassination Bid In Mumbai, Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility, 1 Detained

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack.

"I am Anil Pandit, the younger brother of Lawrence Bishnoi. My older brother, Harman Sandhu, and I take responsibility for whatever happened to Tiger Shroff. We tried to reason with him, but he did not understand," a man claimed in an audio clip.

"If anyone tries to work in the industry without aligning with us, or works with Salman Khan, we will kill them. This is our last warning," he added.

Bishnoi, who is lodged in a jail in Gujarat, has repeatedly threatened to murder Khan over allegations that he poached a blackbuck in the late 1990s. He was convicted by a trial court in 2018. He has challenged the conviction in the Rajasthan High Court.

In 2024, Baba Siddiqui, a politician who was close to several Bollywood personalities, including Salman Khan, was shot dead outside his house. The Bishnoi gang had claimed responsibility for the murder.