Three Men Open Fire At Tiger Shroff In Mumbai's Juhu, Actor Safe

Actor Tiger Shroff escaped without injury while his car driver and a man standing nearby were injured in gunfire by three bike-borne men in Mumbai's Juhu on Sunday evening. He was reportedly leaving a football ground when the attack took place. It was not immediately clear why he was targeted, though a video soon emerged in which a man, Anil Pandit, claiming to be from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, said Shroff was on their hit list as "he was not heeding our directions" and "was working with Salman Khan".

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