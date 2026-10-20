Bengaluru-Bound Air India Express Flight Hit By Bird, Lands Safely

An Air India Express flight from Visakhapatnam to Bengaluru suffered a bird strike on Monday but landed safely at Kempegowda International Airport. All 148 passengers on board were unharmed.

The plane completed its journey despite the incident and was moved to a parking stand after landing.

Following standard safety procedures, ground engineers and technical teams began inspecting the aircraft to assess any possible damage to its structure or engines.

No injuries were reported among passengers or crew.

On Saturday, an Emirates flight from Dubai to was delayed after the aircraft encountered a "bird strike" on arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The incident occurred when the flight was landing on the runway near Terminal 3 at around 3.10 pm.

In a statement, Emirates said, "Emirates flight EK517 from Dubai to Delhi on 17 October encountered a bird strike on arrival. As a result, the return flight EK517 from Delhi to Dubai will be delayed while the aircraft undergoes necessary repairs."

It added that hotel accommodation was being arranged for affected passengers.