Video: Suspicious Man Runs Out Of Delhi Metro Station, Chased Down By Security

A potential security incident was averted after a man with a suspicious bag tried to escape from the Jama Masjid metro station in Delhi, but alert security personnel ran to apprehend him instantly.

The incident has been captured on CCTV, with footage showing what transpired.

The video shows the man entering the security checking area of the metro station and putting his bag for x-ray scanning. According to officials, during the screening, a suspicious, dense object appeared on the screen during baggage scanning.

READ | CISF Personnel Help Unconscious Staff Member At Surat Airport

Then, the footage shows the man, wearing a brown t-shirt and a pair of dark blue jeans, talking on his phone casually as he approaches the women's security scanning zone, which was empty at the time. On the other side, two personnel from the Central Industrial Police Force (CISF) are seen scanning other people.

All of a sudden, the man makes a run and escapes from the metro station with the black backpack on his shoulder. He flees through the women's frisking zone and immediately runs for the escalator.

Almost at the same time, two alert CISF personnel run after him. One of them takes the stairs. In the next clip, the CISF personnel is seen reaching the exit gate No. 1 before the suspect. He then apprehends the man, and with an associate, takes him back to the station.

The incident took place on October 17.

"Further examination of his belongings revealed an unidentified semi-solid substance concealed in a stitched portion of his undergarment. The passenger, who claimed to be an NRI residing in Kuala Lumpur, along with his belongings, was handed over to the police for further investigation," the CISF said in a statement on X.