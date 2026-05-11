Dog Lover Slaps Security Guard In Front Of Delhi Police, Video Viral

A video from West Delhi's Kirti Nagar has gone viral after it showed a woman repeatedly slapping a uniformed security guard with her slipper outside a police station, accusing him of killing a street dog. Video of the incident, which occurred on Friday at the gate of the Kirti Nagar Police Station, shows the woman, identified as Jasmeet Kaur, confronting a security guard, slapping him multiple times and hitting him with her chappal while Delhi Police personnel stood nearby.

According to the police, they received a complaint that a security guard had assaulted a dog with an iron rod. The dog sustained injuries and allegedly died after the incident. It was then taken to a private veterinary hospital, where it was declared dead.

However, the hospital has not given any statement to the police so far.

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Kaur, believed to be an animal activist, has not issued a formal statement, and the security guard has also not filed any formal complaint against her.

Delhi police, meanwhile, said that both aspects of the incidents are being enquired into and suitable legal action will be taken.

Watch the video here:

Dog Woman is beating a Man in front of @DelhiPolice and Police is standing like a hijra. Shame on you Delhi Police! Sending you Bangles. Pls wear them.https://t.co/Cu1XSODiHM — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) May 9, 2026

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What led to the incident?

Multiple reports claimed that the altercation stemmed from an earlier incident in which a stray dog had reportedly bitten a passerby in the area. The security guard attempted to drive the dog away by hitting it with a stick.

The clip quickly spread across X, Instagram and YouTube, with users divided. Some praised Kaur for defending the animal, while others condemned the assault on the guard and questioned why the police did not intervene.

The video comes amid ongoing tensions in Delhi over the handling of stray dogs. In August 2025, protests broke out after the Supreme Court directed authorities to remove stray dogs from streets and shift them to shelters, citing rising dog bites and rabies cases.