Chaos In Delhi Metro After Paramilitary Official Allegedly Takes Woman's Pic

A paramilitary officer has been accused of secretly clicking a woman's photos inside a Delhi Metro coach, following which passengers confronted him and tried to force him to delete the images.

The incident, which took place on late Saturday night, went viral on social media on Sunday with people pointing out that the matter, if proven correct, should be of extreme concern. It took place in the AIIMS Metro Station of the Yellow Line of Delhi Metro, police sources said.

The purported video of the incident that went viral shows Delhi Metro passengers confronting the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, who initially denied taking the photos. However, when the woman as well as other passengers inside the metro demanded to see his smartphone's photo gallery, it was discovered that he indeed had taken the pictures.

The discovery led to further confrontation, which quickly escalated to a physical altercation. The woman was heard saying, "What is this? Delete my photos."

Passengers tried to snatch the CISF personnel's phone away, and he resisted.

According to sources within the CISF, the accused personnel was suspended shortly after the incident came to light. An investigation into the matter has been initiated.

Meanwhile, Metro Police sources said officials received a PCR call reporting the incident at around 12:40 am on Sunday. Commuters, including a woman, said that the CISF official was taking photos of her without consent.

Police arrived at the scene, but the woman did not file a complaint. The matter was subsequently reported to CISF officials.