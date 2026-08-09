Delhi Metro Ranks Among World's Most Reliable Metro Systems, DMRC Says

Delhi Metro has set a new benchmark in punctuality and reliability, according to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). In a post shared on X, DMRC said the city's metro network has outperformed established systems such as the Hong Kong Metro, Paris Metro and New York Subway. It recorded an impressive 99.95% train punctuality in 2026. The achievement comes despite the network's significant expansion over the years.

"The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has emerged ahead of some of the world's most established metro systems — including the Hong Kong Metro, Paris Metro and New York Subway - in train punctuality and reliability, reaffirming its position among the finest urban rail networks globally," the statement read.

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The achievement is particularly notable because of DMRC's strict definition of a delay. While several metro systems consider a train delayed only after it falls behind schedule by a few minutes, Delhi Metro counts it as a delay if the train reaches its destination more than 59 seconds late.

"Train punctuality which was 98.27% in 2003 climbed to 99.64% in 2005, enabling DMRC to join the elite league of metro systems achieving more than 99% of punctuality within just two years of inception. Thereafter, DMRC has constantly achieved 99.9% train punctuality, year after year. Train headway has reduced from seven minutes in the early years to just 2 minutes 18 seconds on the busiest corridors," it added.

DMRC also operates India's largest driverless metro network. Around 29% of its entire network runs under Unattended Train Operation (UTO). At 71.55 km long and featuring 45 stations, Line 7 is the world's longest driverless metro line and also ranks among the longest circular metro routes globally.

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Delhi Metro began operations on December 25, 2002, with a modest 8.4-km stretch between Shahdara and Tis Hazari comprising just six stations. Since then, it has grown into India's largest metro rail network. It now covers 416.5 km across 303 stations and 12 lines, with 31 interchange stations connecting Delhi and the wider National Capital Region.

The network has also witnessed a massive rise in daily commuters. From around 82,000 passengers in its first year, Delhi Metro recorded its highest-ever single-day patronage of more than 81 lakh passenger journeys on August 8, 2025. Its average daily ridership currently stands at 64.06 lakh journeys.