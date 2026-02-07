"Better Than London": Foreigner Travelling In Delhi Metro For First Time

A foreign national has gone viral on social media after he praised the Delhi Metro, stating it might be better than the London Underground transit system. Rory Porter took to Instagram to share the video with his nearly 15,000 followers, in which he expressed surprise at the Delhi Metro's efficiency, cleanliness, and modern infrastructure, which is regarded as the lifeline for Delhiites.

Porter, who has travelled to India twice, explained that he had to go through a security check, putting his bag through the X-ray machine, just as one would at the airport, before being allowed on the platform.

"Okay, just Rs 43 (0.35 pounds) for a half-hour journey. So very, very cheap. Probably, one of the cheapest train or metros I have been on in the world," Porter highlighted, pointing towards the modern-looking metro coaches.

"They are very clean indeed. It smells very nice. Lots of seats. Extremely modern...I mean, look at this. It is not very overcrowded either," he added.

"There is plenty of seats. There is no one really standing up. This could be one of the best ones I have been on in the world. Very efficient, lots of stations. Better than London. That is one of the best metros I have been on. Very nice, all air-conditioned, very clean, very modern."

Check The Viral Clip Here:

Also Read | Cook Kills Himself By Plunging Head Into Hot Deep Fryer At Olive Garden Restaurant

'This Won't Go Viral'

As of the last update, the video had gained nearly 50,000 views as social media users remarked that the positive side of the Indian transport system rarely goes viral on the internet.

"This won't go viral. Videos from Bangladesh railways in which people stand on top go viral in the name of India," said one user, while another added: "Then let's make him viral."

Another user suggested that Porter travel on the Mumbai metro, which is equally modern as its Delhi counterparts. "Try Mumbai underground metro, then tell what is luxurious," wrote the user.