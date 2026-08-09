Delhi Women Confront Man After Catching Him Secretly Filming Them In The Metro

A routine Delhi Metro journey turned uncomfortable when two women allegedly caught a middle-aged man secretly filming them during their commute. The incident reportedly took place at Lok Nayak Bhawan Metro station as the women were travelling towards Green Park in the evening. According to one of the women, they noticed the man sitting nearby and suspected that he was taking pictures of them without their knowledge.

The situation became more unsettling when, she alleged, the man continued staring at them even after he realised they had noticed him. The women then confronted him and asked to see his phone. The man denied taking their pictures but was seen deleting images and videos from his device while they watched.

He then showed them the phone, apparently believing that the pictures were gone. However, the women later checked the phone's recycle bin and found the video there.

The women told the man that taking someone's photographs or videos without their consent was inappropriate. A video of the confrontation was later shared on Instagram, where it drew widespread attention.

"Can women really ever be safe?" the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

The incident has reignited concerns over privacy, harassment and women's safety in public spaces. Many social media users expressed anger over the alleged behaviour and questioned why women are often expected to deal with such uncomfortable situations during everyday commutes.

Others called for stricter action against people who photograph or record strangers without their permission.

One user wrote, "Wtf. Also, the way no one is reacting to such a disgusting act by a man shows the reality of our country."

Another commented, "Audacity to lie straight to the camera." A third said, "Women safety is great issue in this country."

"I hope you guys complained about him; he should not get away with it," a fourth stated.