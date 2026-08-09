'One Of Your Bests': Sidharth Malhotra Cheers For Kiara Advani Amid Backlash Over Her Intimate Scenes With Yash In <i>Toxic</i>

Kiara Advani has received a sweet show of support from her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra, after the trailer of her upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups was released. Sidharth praised Kiara's work in the film as she continues to face criticism online over her intimate scenes with co-star Yash.

Sidharth took to his Instagram Stories to share his reaction to the trailer. Praising Kiara's hard work and dedication, he wrote, "The effort, the grind, the passion_it's all going to show on the big screen. Going to be one of your bests Ki!! Can't wait to see the magic @geetu_mohandas @thenameisyash, you and the entire team has created. Best wishes team #Toxic. Looking forward to 26th Aug."

His post comes amid the online trolling Kiara has faced over her performance in the song Tabaahi. The song features intimate moments between Kiara and Yash, which have drawn mixed reactions on social media.

Yash, meanwhile, also came out in support of Kiara during the trailer launch of Toxic in Bengaluru on Saturday. The actor praised her commitment to the role and asked her not to pay attention to the negativity that often comes with being an actor.

Addressing Kiara at the event, Yash said, "Kiara, the kind of role you have performed in this, you are so dedicated. Initially, we all thought getting all these actors would be a problem, but Kiara was so down-to-earth. And what you have to go through as an actor, unfortunately, don't care (about it). Whatever you believe in, you should do, and people will celebrate, people will appreciate. It's just that we are a little ahead of times."

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is directed by Geetu Mohandas and stars Yash, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi and Tara Sutaria.

The film is scheduled to release on August 26.

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