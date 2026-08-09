<i>Toxic</i> Trailer: Yash's Nude Scene Reminds Fans Of Ranbir Kapoor's <i>Animal</i>

Yash's Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups trailer has finally arrived, and it did not take long for fans to find similarities with another popular film. The actor's bare-body appearance in the trailer has led several social media users to compare the film with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, which was released in 2023.

"Yash done PhD in copying and Inspiring Ranbir," read a post on X.

Another user wrote, "Yash tried to recreate Ranbir Kapoor's nude scene from Animal in Toxic, but failed miserably."

A third post read, "#ToxicTrailer is literally a cheap copy of Animal movie."

However, not all the reactions were dismissive.

One user appeared to look at the comparison differently and wrote, "Yash is going to show Ranbir what a real Animal looks like."

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Written and shot in Kannada and English, the film will have dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

The movie boasts a stellar cast including Yash, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. It is set to release in theatres on August 26.

ALSO READ: Toxic Trailer: Yash's 'Fairytale For Grown - Ups' Is As Chaotic And Dark As It Gets