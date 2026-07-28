Delhi Approves Lakshmi Yojana Scheme, Women To Get Rs 2,500 Financial Aid

The Delhi government on Tuesday approved the 'Delhi Lakshmi Yojana', which provides financial support to women.

Heading a cabinet meeting, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta approved the financial assistance scheme under which Rs 2500 will be provided.

"The Delhi Lakshmi Yojana has been approved by the cabinet, and the portal for this will be launched on August 1," Gupta said.

She added that after the verification of applications, the government hopes to release the first instalment by Raksha Bandhan.

Under the proposed norms, applicants will have to submit a self-declaration stating they have been residents of Delhi for at least 10 years and have no criminal record.

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