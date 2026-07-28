Meet Narendra Patil, Mumbai's Selfless 'Human Indicator' Who Guides Local Train Passengers Every Day

Mumbai's local trains are the lifeline of its people, carrying millions of passengers across the bustling metropolis every day. Navigating this massive network during peak hours, however, can be overwhelming, especially for commuters unsure of where to board or transfer. To ease this daily chaos, a dedicated good Samaritan stands on the Dadar Western Line bridge every weekday. For two consecutive hours, he selflessly guides lost passengers to ensure they reach their destinations safely and on time.

This unsung hero, Narendra Patil, volunteers his time entirely by choice to keep travellers from losing their way. A viral Instagram video posted by @_trainsofindia_ shows Patil performing this noble act with a warm smile, actively directing and comforting anxious commuters.

"During the peak hours of Mumbai, a heartwarming yet gentle moment was captured of Mr Narendra Patil (Human Indicator), a resident of Mumbai, stands at Dadar Western Line bridge (connecting the Central Line), who spares two hours every weekday to help Mumbaikars with directions," the accompanying video was captioned.

Patil stands at the same spot between 9:30 am and 11:30 am, offering directions and clarity, making sure everyone gets to their destination without any trouble or delay. His knowledge and simple explanation help commuters reach their destination without any difficulty.

"He guides on which platform the Virar fast train will arrive, where to go to board the Borivali slow train, answering endless questions and with his same unmatched energy. How to go to Kalyan or how to go to Panvel, he'll answer and guide you which platform you should go to and which train you should board," it added.

Daily commuters often recognise Patil and give him a quick nod, smile and wave before heading to their respective jobs. After the morning rush subsides, Patil also heads to his own workplace, without asking for anything from anyone.

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'He Helped Me Once'

As the post went viral, social media users praised Patil, highlighting that people like him epitomise Mumbai's selfless and resolute spirit.

"Finally, someone speaks about him," said one user while another added: "Big salute to such silent heroes of India. Hats off to the uncle."

A third commented: "This guy helped me once. He told me which platform to go to, how much money I needed for the ticket, and which station was my destination. He was very kind, and he answered my questions in whatever language I asked them."

A fourth said: "The world may burn, but it takes one human to restore hope in me. Praying for his well-being and health forever."

