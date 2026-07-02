Panic Button, Surveillance: Security Boost For Mumbai Locals After Stabbing

The Maharashtra government is preparing a major security upgrade for Mumbai's suburban railway network following the recent fatal stabbing of a man inside a local train.

Director General of Police (DGP) Sadanand Date has directed the railway administration to conduct a comprehensive security audit of 150 suburban railway stations, covering 42 stations on the Western Railway and 108 on the Central Railway networks. The audit will assess existing surveillance infrastructure, police deployment, access control and other security measures, with the findings expected to form the basis for further upgrades.

The incident, which happened on June 23 when 22-year-old Mayank Lohar was travelling in a Churchgate-Nalasopara local train, has sparked concerns over passenger safety, prompting the review.

One of the key proposals under consideration is expanding the use of facial recognition-enabled surveillance cameras at major railway stations by replacing conventional CCTV systems. The Maharashtra government has also written to the Centre seeking approval and support to strengthen the CCTV network across railway stations and integrate advanced surveillance technology to improve crime detection and identification of repeat offenders.

The government's renewed focus on railway security follows the murder of Lohar, who was allegedly stabbed during a robbery attempt inside a moving local train. Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam informed the Maharashtra Assembly that the accused was arrested within 15 hours after investigators analysed CCTV footage and used the Facial Recognition System (FRS), highlighting the role of technology in solving the case.

Panic Buttons, Intelligence-Based Surveillance

Apart from expanding surveillance, authorities plan to intensify police patrolling at stations and inside local trains. According to Kadam, Railway Police already maintain round-the-clock monitoring through nearly 20 police stations linked to surveillance systems. He also said the Railway Police Commissionerate has 4,175 sanctioned posts, rejecting allegations of inadequate manpower.

Recognising that Mumbai's suburban railway carries nearly 7.5 to 8 million passengers every day, the government said it is not feasible to physically screen every commuter. Instead, police will rely on intelligence-based surveillance, targeted checks of suspicious individuals, surprise inspections and random searches inside train coaches.

Several additional security measures are also being planned. These include activating panic buttons in women's coaches, deploying additional police personnel at high-footfall stations, repairing and operationalising metal detectors at station entry and exit points, and permanently sealing unauthorised access routes to railway tracks and platforms through concrete barriers and continuous patrolling.

Medical Rooms At Stations, Focus On Women

The government also plans to improve emergency response by establishing medical rooms at railway stations so that injured passengers can receive immediate treatment before being shifted to hospitals.

Women's safety remains another priority. The Assembly was informed that 218 railway security teams currently monitor women's coaches between 9 pm and 6 am, with four security personnel deployed on every train operating during those hours.

Highlighting recent enforcement efforts, the government said Railway Police have recovered and returned stolen property worth Rs 4.36 crore to nearly 56,000 passengers this year. Police have also taken action against 303 criminals and arrested 117 people in drug-related cases on the suburban railway network.

In addition to tackling crime, Railway Police are pursuing a "Zero Death Mission" aimed at reducing railway fatalities. As part of the initiative, 63 accident-prone locations have been identified, with senior officers tasked with implementing preventive measures and improving emergency response.