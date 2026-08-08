On Camera, Man Takes Out Belt, Assaults Woman Over Seat On Mumbai Local

A man accused of assaulting a woman passenger during a seat dispute on a Mumbai local train has been arrested by the Railway Police. The incident took place on Wednesday evening at around 5:30 pm on a Harbour Line local travelling from Goregaon to CSMT.

According to the police, the accused, identified as 36-year-old Mohammad Rizwan Ansari, got into an argument with the woman over a seat. The dispute allegedly escalated, with Mr Ansari assaulting the woman with his hands and a belt and abusing her.

Watch the video here:

A fellow passenger recorded the incident, and the video later went viral on social media.

Acting on the viral video, the Andheri Government Railway Police (GRP) traced and arrested Mr Ansari from Wadala.

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A case has been registered against him under Section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with assault or use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty.

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Mohammad Rizwan Ansari has been arrested by the Railway Police in connection with the alleged assault.