Mysterious Orb Speeds Over Middle East In Newly Released UFO Video

A newly released government video appears to show a mysterious orb speeding over a residential area in the Middle East, according to newly declassified UFO records. The footage was included in a recent batch of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena, or UAP, files released by US authorities. Investigators classified the incident as "unresolved", indicating that they have not been able to identify the object with confidence.

The short video reportedly shows a "sphere-shaped object" moving rapidly above a populated area. Officials said the object displayed "unusual characteristics" that could not be fully explained using the available data.

According to the released case summary, analysts were unable to determine whether the object was a drone, balloon, aircraft or another known type of aerial vehicle. As a result, the sighting remains listed as "unresolved".

Authorities stressed that an unresolved case should not be interpreted as evidence of alien life. Officials noted that "unresolved does not mean extraterrestrial" and may simply reflect a lack of information needed to reach a firm conclusion.

The orb sighting is among dozens of newly published UAP cases involving unusual aerial objects recorded by military sensors. Some reports describe "orb-like objects" and other unexplained sightings observed during operations and surveillance missions.

The release is part of an ongoing effort to make more UAP records available to the public. Officials said additional files could be published in the coming months as reviews continue.

Interest in UFOs has grown significantly in recent years, with governments around the world facing increasing calls for transparency over unexplained aerial sightings. While many incidents are eventually linked to conventional objects or sensor errors, a small number continue to be classified as "unresolved".