Donald Trump Stuns Internet With Bizarre AI-Generated Alien Posts

US President Donald Trump has caused fresh controversy after sharing a series of strange AI-generated images on his Truth Social account. The posts showed him walking beside a muscular alien in chains, sitting inside a futuristic space station, and firing lasers towards Earth.

The images quickly spread across social media, with many users describing the posts as bizarre and surreal. One image appeared to show Trump overseeing a space attack, while another included the words "TARGET DESTROYED" beside a huge explosion.

The online reaction came shortly after the US government released a new batch of UFO-related documents. The files included reports and videos linked to unidentified flying objects collected over several decades.

Trump has previously said he is doubtful about UFO sightings, but his administration has recently pushed for more transparency over unexplained aerial phenomena. Vice President JD Vance also added to the debate by suggesting some sightings could have a supernatural explanation rather than an extraterrestrial one.

Critics accused the president of behaving irresponsibly online, while supporters treated the posts as humorous political trolling. The AI images have once again raised questions about the growing use of artificial intelligence in politics and public communication.