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Video: Released On Bail, Rape-Accused Garlanded, Carried On Shoulders In UP

Soon after his release, the rape-accused, dressed in white and covered in marigold garlands, held a roadshow, triggering outrage.

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After nearly nine months, the accused was released on bail on May 17.
  • Sushil Prajapati, accused of raping an LLB student, was released on bail in Ghaziabad
  • He received a hero's welcome with marigold garlands and a celebratory roadshow
  • Supporters carried him on shoulders and raised slogans during the procession
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Sushil Prajapati, a former member of Hindu Yuva Vahini, accused of raping a law student was welcomed with garland of flowers and given a hero's welcome after his release on bail from a jail in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, showed a video.

Soon after his release, the rape-accused, dressed in white and covered in marigold garlands, held a roadshow, triggering outrage.

The video showed his supporters carrying him on their shoulders, raising slogans and taking out a procession, almost like a victory rally, with handshakes and smiles all around.

People were seen hugging rape-accused Sushil Prajapati, while some even touched his feet

People were seen hugging rape-accused Sushil Prajapati, while some even touched his feet

The men around the accused could be seen flashing the 'V' sign, and others could be seen thrashing the air with their mobile phones trying to record the goings-on.    

It is alleged that the accused took the student to a flat on the pretext of introducing her to a lawyer and raped her.

After nearly nine months, the accused was released on bail on May 17.

The police have said that they are investigating the viral videos depicting supporters showering the accused with flowers and participating in a convoy of vehicles.

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