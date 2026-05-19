'<i>Pushpa</i> Has Bowed, Abhishek Banerjee Will Too': BJP Leader On Falta Repoll

Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee has come in the BJP's line of fire in his own stronghold after a Trinamool candidate pulled out of the re-polling in Diamond Harbour's Falta.

Jahangir Khan, who had branded himself as the area's 'Pushpa' after the Telugu action blockbuster, withdrew from the contest earlier today. This left his party out of the race in a seat that it had earlier won and in a state where it had just lost power.

Training his guns at Abhishek Banerjee over this, a senior BJP leader has said that his "agent" has bowed and Banerjee's time will come soon.

Read: Trinamool's Jahangir Khan Pulls Out Of Falta Contest 2 Days Before Repoll

"Several people try to be 'Pushpa' but 'Pushpa' was a 'phusss' (flop) this time. So, all these 'Pushpas' and their boss - there used to be photos in Diamond Harbour stating "AB jhukega nahi". Everyone is bending now. AB's agent bhi jhuk gaya (has bowed); AB bhi jhukega (will bow too)," said Union Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar, a former West Bengal BJP chief.

"Pushpa jhukega nahi" is a dialogue from the Pushpa film.

Why Khan Abandoned Falta Race

Khan had sprung to the limelight after a confrontation with Ajay Pal Sharma, a UP-cadre IPS officer who had threatened him against electoral wrongdoings when he was sent as a special observer to West Bengal's South 24 Paraganas in the run-up to the elections last month.

While Sharma was known as UP's Singham, a defiant Khan had then touted himself as 'Pushpa', the character that ironically plays a criminal in the movie and is being hunted by the police.

Tuesday, however, saw a different side of Khan.

He claimed he had backed out of the contest since Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had promised a special package for the people of Falta. "It is for this reason that I am withdrawing my nomination. I have withdrawn my candidature in the interest of Falta's development and peace," he stressed.

The Trinamool Congress has distanced itself from Khan's decision to abandon the contest and said that it will continue to "resist the BJP's intimidation."

Read: Jahangir Khan: Rural Politician To Bengal Talking Point After 'Singham' Row

"Our workers remain rock-solid and continue to resist the BJP's intimidation unleashed through agencies and the administration. However, some eventually succumbed to the pressure and chose to step away from the field. We strongly condemn this," the party said.

Suvendu Adhikari took a swipe at Khan, stating that he pulled out of the race since he would not get any polling agent.

Repolling in Falta will be held on Thursday after elections were abandoned here due to complaints of electoral malpractices on April 29. The votes will be counted on May 24.