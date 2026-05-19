"Twisha Sharma Product Of Her Own Troubled Personality": Mother-In-Law To NDTV

Schizophrenic, troubled personality - this is how Giribala Singh describes her daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma, a 33-year-old Noida woman who died by suicide at her matrimonial home in Bhopal. Giribala Singh, a retired judge, along with her son, Samarth Singh, has been named as accused in the young woman's death by suicide.

Twisha and Samarth met on a dating app in 2024 and married a year later in December 2025. Twisha died within five months of marriage, with her family accusing her in-laws of dowry harassment.

In response, Giribala Singh has made a series of claims about Twisha, accusing her of drug use and living with a psychotic disorder. Additionally, her family has been alleged of pushing Twisha into glamour and disowning her.

Follow Updates On Twisha Sharma Death Case

"Product Of Her Own Troubled Personality"

In conversation with NDTV'Akash Dwivedi, Giribala Singh refuted abetment to suicide claims. "There is a vast difference between murder and death by suicide. One is a voluntary act," Singh said.

Singh said that there was no one in the house that night apart from the four of them. Accusing her daughter of having a schizophrenic personality, Singh said "two people" lived inside Twisha.

"It is not true that there were just three people in the house that night. There was a fourth person, and that fourth person was in her (Twisha) mind," Singh said.

Recalling the evening of May 12, Singh said they were watching TV together. Afterwards Twisha went to the terrace of the house in the Katara Hills area. Later, she was found hanging from a fan in her room.

"This is how her brain functioned - happy in one moment and sad in another. It is possible that she didn't take her medicine that evening. Withdrawal of medicine also has many side effects," Singh said.

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The mother-in-law alleged that Twisha would say "don't monitor me" and "don't force me" every time she was asked to take her medicines.

Giving an example of Twisha's alleged split personality, Singh said, "She would say things like 'You want me to eat and become fat like a buffalo and just produce a baby.' But then there were days she would say 'one must have children', and enquire about raising a child. There were two such personalities inside her."

Twisha allegedly needed "continuous monitoring".

Samarth tried to save the marriage and stood by Twisha during counselling, Singh claimed.

"Samarth was crying when he saw Twisha hanging. He held the body and I tried to remove the belt from around her neck. He gave her CPR then and there. We ran and pulled out a car. It is so tragic. Between all this we have been tagged as criminals," Singh added.

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Twisha's death has created a "vacuum" but also destroyed them, believes Singh, as a "witch hunt" has been launched by her family.

"They want us behind bars. She was a product of her own troubled personality," she told NDTV's Vedika Sud Sachdeva.

Twisha Last Spoke To Her Parents

According to Twisha's family, she called her mother on the night of May 12 at 10:05 pm and detailed on the harassment she had been facing at the hands of her in-laws. The call was abruptly cut after Samarth entered the room and at 10:20 came the news of her "not breathing."

Singh, who claims to have retired for the day around 9:30 pm, suggests questioning Twisha's parents to know what conversation they had on the last call.

Dowry Charge

Twisha's father Navnidhi Sharma has alleged dowry-related pressure and harassment, describing "indirect" demands. In response to this, Singh has claimed that they gave around Rs 8 lakh to Sharmas before and after the marriage, following issues with Twisha's salary disbursement.

"There is no question of borrowing money," Singh said.

The retired judge has also attached online transaction slips ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 50,000, claiming they regularly provided for Twisha's needs.

Rs 10,000 Reward, Lookout Notice Against Samarth

Bhopal police have announced Rs 10,000 reward for whoever finds Samarth. A lookout notice has also been issued against him.

When asked why Samarth is not surrendering, Singh said, her son is ready to face the law, but "he needs to exhaust his legal remedies."

Also Read | "Wolf In Sheep's Clothing": Twisha Sharma's Father On Her Husband Samarth Singh

"The Supreme Court on Monday said that bail is the rule and jail is the exception even under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act... We need to protect ourselves too as any citizen... We are being hunted like fugitives which is completely wrong.," she added.

Singh claimed that she and her son will "require a long-term psychiatric treatment" as the case has traumatised them.

Glamour, Marijuana, Pregnancy

In a press conference on Monday, Singh put spotlight on Twisha's parents, accusing them of earning because of her looks, pushing her into the world of glamour at an early age and later disowning her.

Singh also made a serious allegation related to substance use, saying, "Twisha confessed to consuming large quantities of marijuana during pregnancy."

Twisha is accused of terminating her pregnancy on her will, while her brother has accused Singhs of forcing abortion.

Twisha Wanted To Return Home

According to WhatsApp chats accessed by NDTV, Twisha, on April 30, asked her mother why she had been sent to Bhopal. In the following days, she pleaded with her mother to take her back home in Noida.

Chats with her mother have revealed that Twisha was unhappy in her marriage and was facing mental harassment.