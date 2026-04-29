A massive fire broke out at a ninth floor apartment in Ghaziabad, spreading to other floors as firefighters struggled to contain it. The fire was reported at Indirapuram's Gaur Green Avenue housing society around 8.50 am.

Visuals showed the fire spreading to several floors in the building and thick, black smoke rose above the building and was visible from the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. Gusty winds caused the fire to spread more rapidly.

No persons are believed to be trapped inside the affected apartments.

According to the police, 15 fire tenders are currently present at the scene. A fire department official said seven to eight floors are impacted by the fire, adding that the blaze is under control.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the Police Commissioner and the District Magistrate (DM) to reach the incident site immediately and expedite relief operations. "Negligence will not be tolerated under any circumstances," he said.

Massive Fire In Ghaziabad Flat Causes Panic, Spreads To Other Floors



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The fire comes a week after a specially abled senior citizen died and his brother sustained minor burn injuries after a fire broke out at a house in central Delhi's Paharganj area last Tuesday. The blaze was reported at a third-floor residence, following which two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Last week, three separate fire incidents were also reported from different parts of Gautam Buddh Nagar district. A fire broke out at around 2 pm last Tuesday in a market near Sector 76, where two to three fruit and vegetable shops, along with a pile of garbage and scrap, were engulfed in flames.

In another incident last Monday, a fire was reported at a flat in Greater Noida, allegedly caused by a lamp (diya) in the prayer area. It was brought under control by the society's maintenance team using in-house firefighting equipment.

In a third incident, a fire broke out due to a gas leak in an Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) pipeline under the Surajpur police station limits. Firefighters and local police personnel promptly reached the spot and extinguished the flames, though the gas leak reported persisted for some time.